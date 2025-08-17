LETTER: Government profligacy no panacea

DA leader and minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
While the national dialogue will continue, it will be just a babel of progressive transformative cymbals yelling that if the ANC’s policies are failing it’s only because they have not been pushed hard enough. Only by doubling down on the national democratic revolution can SA be born at last into a socialist utopia.
This is the context for DA leader John Steenhuisen’s article (“DA plan to turbocharge economy will ignite growth, jobs and hope”, August 13.) But his six pillars for saving SA are attempts at rebuilding a ruined system, rather than creating a new one. The DA is not that different from the ANC. Both are infected with “fiat thinking”, insisting that government profligacy will bring happiness for all. The DA may talk about cutting government spending, but like the UK’s Labour Party it will never carry through.
The current debauchery started with the 1971 Nixon shock. Gold was discarded as a barbarous relic in favour of the mighty dollar. As all fiat currencies eventually inflate, gold has returned as a Bank of International Settlements tier 1 reserve asset, and de facto global reserve currency. The coming resurrection of sound money means the end of fiat thinking.
SA can never compete with the Chinese and now Indian automotive industries, but it is blessed with mineral wealth, specifically gold. A third of all of this metal ever mined, about 50,000 tonnes, came from the Witwatersrand, and on current price performance there is another 50,000 tonnes on offer, especially if governments revalue gold reserves to offset unsustainable debt.
The SA gold industry’s 1990s demise was caused by the fiat obsession, union disruption and government interference. With fiat dying and the others solved by removing the ANC government, SA’s economy would experience unparallelled growth.
Gold provided price stability so essential for the success of the industrial revolution. But expanding economies needed more to back increased paper money in circulation. That was the underlying reason for the Boer War. The ANC and its DA accomplice must understand that if SA’s gold mining industry continues to be constricted, they will be swept away by greater economic powers desperate to expand their economies, just like the Boer republics.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
