I agree broadly with Mohau Lecheko’s sentiments (“ANC hopes dialogue will absolve it of guilt”, August 15).
However, the EFF (led by a former ANC Youth League president) and MK party (led by a former ANC president) are just different iterations of the ANC (or non-member factions of the ANC, if you will). Neither has liberal democratic principles, and both promote vehemently black nationalistic principles.
The less capitalists and Big Business have to do with any national dialogue, the better. They have been completely complicit in accepting BEE and racially discriminatory legislation. They only have one agenda, and that is to look after their own interests (look at the legislation approved at the National Economic Development and Labour Council as an indication).
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: EFF and MK are just ANC factions
BEE-implementing Big Business too must be kept out of the national dialogue
I agree broadly with Mohau Lecheko’s sentiments (“ANC hopes dialogue will absolve it of guilt”, August 15).
However, the EFF (led by a former ANC Youth League president) and MK party (led by a former ANC president) are just different iterations of the ANC (or non-member factions of the ANC, if you will). Neither has liberal democratic principles, and both promote vehemently black nationalistic principles.
The less capitalists and Big Business have to do with any national dialogue, the better. They have been completely complicit in accepting BEE and racially discriminatory legislation. They only have one agenda, and that is to look after their own interests (look at the legislation approved at the National Economic Development and Labour Council as an indication).
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Untu threatens legal action over Prasa reneging on wage deal
LETTER: SA faces crisis in HIV/Aids response
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.