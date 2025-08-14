LETTER: Better inside than out

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Given our divided past, we need dialogue or indabas across historic divides. The Cillie commission of inquiry into the Soweto riots, on which I served in my 20s, was in effect such a dialogue.
We invited people to tell their stories and held hearings across the country. The media carried their stories further afield. It shed light on, and raised awareness about, the circumstances and pain of black people under apartheid. It served as a first truth and reconciliation commission (TRC). Identified problems were fed into the system to receive attention.
In the late 1980s, as head of the SA consulate in Frankfurt, I introduced an indaba series where speakers, including government ministers and black SA leaders, shared the platform to inform and interact with German companies, banks and organisations that were critical of apartheid. It exposed the need for change in SA. The media carried the message further afield.
Later on we had the TRC, which also allowed people to talk about their experiences under apartheid. That also held up a mirror before us and underlined the need for change. The media carried that message to all corners of our land.
A group of us identified the need for a national dialogue/indaba in about 2015. Among our arguments were that South Africans still do not really know each other across historic divides, leading to prejudice and distrust. On the other hand, there is still a reservoir of goodwill across those divides that could be nurtured as a positive force in nation building.
We later learnt that political foundations were thinking along the same lines and we decided to provide our documentation to one of the foundations and offered our co-operation. I kept in contact with one of the foundations and the feedback was that though good ideas were tabled, no concrete progress were made. That indicated to me that a degree of government involvement was essential.
We kept on promoting the concept of dialogue and co-operation among our people and it grew organically into the Dialogue for Action (DfA), a network that links with like-minded individuals and community organisations countrywide. Barend la Grange represents the DfA network at the coming national convention organised by the government as part of its National Dialogue.
Though we share some of the concerns expressed regarding planning and transparency, my personal view is that we must remain involved to play a constructive role from inside, rather than standing on the sidelines.
We have experienced over the years that communities still do not know each other on grassroots level, leading to distrust and even animosity. Where they do start talking and working together the latent goodwill is unlocked, trust is re-established, and people start looking in the same direction instead of confronting each other.
This should be the basic aim of a national dialogue in our still deeply divided and unequal nation. It should not just be a top-down, but also be a bottom-up approach.
Dawie Jacobs Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Better inside than out
National Dialogue calls for a constructive role from inside, rather than standing on the sidelines
Given our divided past, we need dialogue or indabas across historic divides. The Cillie commission of inquiry into the Soweto riots, on which I served in my 20s, was in effect such a dialogue.
We invited people to tell their stories and held hearings across the country. The media carried their stories further afield. It shed light on, and raised awareness about, the circumstances and pain of black people under apartheid. It served as a first truth and reconciliation commission (TRC). Identified problems were fed into the system to receive attention.
In the late 1980s, as head of the SA consulate in Frankfurt, I introduced an indaba series where speakers, including government ministers and black SA leaders, shared the platform to inform and interact with German companies, banks and organisations that were critical of apartheid. It exposed the need for change in SA. The media carried the message further afield.
Later on we had the TRC, which also allowed people to talk about their experiences under apartheid. That also held up a mirror before us and underlined the need for change. The media carried that message to all corners of our land.
A group of us identified the need for a national dialogue/indaba in about 2015. Among our arguments were that South Africans still do not really know each other across historic divides, leading to prejudice and distrust. On the other hand, there is still a reservoir of goodwill across those divides that could be nurtured as a positive force in nation building.
We later learnt that political foundations were thinking along the same lines and we decided to provide our documentation to one of the foundations and offered our co-operation. I kept in contact with one of the foundations and the feedback was that though good ideas were tabled, no concrete progress were made. That indicated to me that a degree of government involvement was essential.
We kept on promoting the concept of dialogue and co-operation among our people and it grew organically into the Dialogue for Action (DfA), a network that links with like-minded individuals and community organisations countrywide. Barend la Grange represents the DfA network at the coming national convention organised by the government as part of its National Dialogue.
Though we share some of the concerns expressed regarding planning and transparency, my personal view is that we must remain involved to play a constructive role from inside, rather than standing on the sidelines.
We have experienced over the years that communities still do not know each other on grassroots level, leading to distrust and even animosity. Where they do start talking and working together the latent goodwill is unlocked, trust is re-established, and people start looking in the same direction instead of confronting each other.
This should be the basic aim of a national dialogue in our still deeply divided and unequal nation. It should not just be a top-down, but also be a bottom-up approach.
Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
AfriForum and Solidarity withdraw from national dialogue first convention
LETTER: National dialogue a counterfeit exercise
Steenhuisen participates in dialogue committee despite DA withdrawal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Steenhuisen participates in dialogue committee despite DA withdrawal
LETTER: National dialogue a counterfeit exercise
AfriForum and Solidarity withdraw from national dialogue first convention
How the Treasury cut costs of the national dialogue
MARIANNE MERTEN: National dialogue and convention risk being yet another ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.