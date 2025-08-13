Opinion / Letters

LETTER: So easy for ANC to appease US

Party has not dealt in any way with the non-tariff issues the US has made clear are on the table

13 August 2025 - 13:58
US President Donald Trump shows President Cyril Ramaphosa articles that, he claimed, reported violence against white South Africans. File Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ CHIP SOMODEVILLA
US President Donald Trump shows President Cyril Ramaphosa articles that, he claimed, reported violence against white South Africans. File Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ CHIP SOMODEVILLA

John Dludlu's most recent column refers (“The pros and cons of US tariff shock”, August 13).

What the ANC part of the government of national unity (GNU) has not done, which Dludlu is silent on, is in any way deal with the non-tariff issues the US has made clear are very much “on the table”. Ending the “misunderstanding” rhetoric is progress, but it hasn’t stopped the megaphone diplomacy of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who continues to use every opportunity to shout at the US. Not smart.

On non-tariff matters ... honestly, how hard would it have been for the ANC to condemn the singing of the “Shoot the Boer” song? It could have neutralised this issue immediately by saying “look, SA is a noisy place, one opposition party sings it, with the protection of our highest court, but we don’t. We don’t agree with it, and we call on all South Africans not to.” Job done.

On expropriation without compensation it could have said, “Any US assets in SA are safe. They are not the target of the new law, and we will ensure blanket exemption for the full list of assets prepared by the US embassy.”

On farm murders it could have charged GNU agriculture minister John Steenhuisen with the task of liaising with the security cluster to reinstate the farm policing force.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

