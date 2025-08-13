With all these depressing statistics just released (the true picture is probably even worse) it is surely time to rethink the government of national unity (“GNU’s jobs and growth pledge in a shambles”, August 12).
Since the inclusion of the DA, the party has demonstrably not improved the economy, even though individual ministers from the party might have performed well. Surely it is now time for it to leave the “coalition” and return to the opposition benches, where DA MPs could act freely in accordance with their aims.
It is incumbent on the DA to draw a line in the sand and stop giving cover to the corrupt and arrogant ANC, which is simply using the other GNU parties to its own advantage.
President Cyril Ramaphosa in particular keeps outwitting the DA with his moves, which will mean a corresponding downturn in the DA’s appeal to the electorate.
Sandra Goldberg Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: DA must stop backing ANC
Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE
