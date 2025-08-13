Government pensioners and government employees have not seen any action from the GEPF in safeguarding their hard-earned pensions. Stock photo: 123RF
The allegations of mismanagement of funds at the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) received much publicity over the past weekend.
The GPAA administers the payment of pensions to government pensioners on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and runs an operational budget of R1.1bn, of which 93% is funded by the GEPF in terms of a service level agreement.
This agreement has never been presented in the public domain. The funds allegedly mismanaged are GEPF money, yet the GEPF has a fiduciary duty to ensure pension fund money availed to the GPAA is managed diligently and with integrity.
The allegations of mismanagement at the GPAA first surfaced in June and a criminal case was opened at that time. Yet the GEPF only responded a month later, raising concerns about reputational risk. It asked the Treasury and finance ministry to take action, saying it was unable to do so itself as “our relationship is fairly contractual” and the situation would be “monitored”.
No visible action is taken to safeguard the pension money of government employees and pensioners, or withholding funding for the GPAA’s operational expenses until satisfactory answers are received.
Government pensioners and government employees have not seen any action from the GEPF in safeguarding their hard-earned pensions. Its GEPF management and trustees have failed in meeting their fiduciary duties and responsibilities towards the GEPF.
Zirk Gous Association for the Monitoring & Advocacy of Government Pensions
LETTER: A serious breach of duty
