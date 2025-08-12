President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
It is clear that there is a growing sense of dialogue disillusionment among South Africans, and despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rather inept, clichéd conviction that his dialogue “caravan is moving and the dogs are barking”, few believe his politically staged convention will yield any tangible results for our ailing country.
Given the inconsequential verbosity of the president himself, his political associates and cadres, and with the gathering dark clouds of corruption and deceit hanging over themselves and their appointees, it is hardly surprising that yet another waffle workshop is of no interest to most of citizens.
There is, however, an urgent and compelling need for an alternative national dialogue — one that excludes politicians, who have already had their chance to talk and take real action, and have failed to use it properly. This alternative dialogue could be used to draw up a new road map for SA and redirect the manner in which this and future governments manage affairs of state and ensure security, integrity, peace and prosperity for our nation.
An alternative national dialogue should focus on only four of our nation’s debilitating problems — crime, corruption, economic growth and foreign policy — the resolution of which would provide solutions to the multitude of other related problems facing our society.
David Gant
Kenilworth
LETTER: Alternative dialogue needed
Few believe the president’s politically staged convention will yield any tangible results
