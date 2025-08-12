Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Alternative dialogue needed

Few believe the president’s politically staged convention will yield any tangible results

12 August 2025 - 16:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
It is clear that there is a growing sense of dialogue disillusionment among South Africans, and despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rather inept, clichéd conviction that his dialogue “caravan is moving and the dogs are barking”, few believe his politically staged convention will yield any tangible results for our ailing country.

Given the inconsequential verbosity of the president himself, his political associates and cadres, and with the gathering dark clouds of corruption and deceit hanging over themselves and their appointees, it is hardly surprising that yet another waffle workshop is of no interest to most of citizens. 

There is, however, an urgent and compelling need for an alternative national dialogue — one that excludes politicians, who have already had their chance to talk and take real action, and have failed to use it properly. This alternative dialogue could be used to draw up a new road map for SA and redirect the manner in which this and future governments manage affairs of state and ensure security, integrity, peace and prosperity for our nation.

An alternative national dialogue should focus on only four of our nation’s debilitating problems — crime, corruption, economic growth and foreign policy — the resolution of which would provide solutions to the multitude of other related problems facing our society. 

David Gant
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANC’s talk on GNU has come to naught, say opposition parties

The second biggest party in the GNU, the DA says President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the ANC is still in power
National
7 hours ago

SA in ICU and Ramaphosa is having a national monologue, says Steenhuisen

That others are withdrawing shows it’s an illegitimate talk shop, says DA leader
Politics
1 day ago

TOM EATON: National dialogue more like a factional diatribe

The only people who can lead a sit-down for SA have betrayed us so badly no-one can believe what they propose
Opinion
12 hours ago

SHAWN HAGEDORN: A national dialogue about perceptions or solutions?

ANC is protecting itself, but nothing stops other parts of  society from advocating for powerful solutions
Opinion
12 hours ago

R176.4m needed to fix Gauteng’s broken traffic lights

The DA calls on roads and logistics MEC to reallocate departmental funds to repair robots
National
9 hours ago
