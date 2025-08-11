At least three matters crucial to national development require urgent attention in the national dialogue: allowing people to access their pension savings; serious underinvestment in early childhood education (ECE); and the extraordinary growth in online gambling.
Allowing retirement savings to finance current consumption is the height of folly. This policy will result in pensions that are inadequate to the maintenance of a reasonable retirement, and will reduce the amount of investible funds when the share of gross fixed capital investment ought to be at least 25% of GDP. We need to extend retirement savings more widely rather than diminishing them.
Education policy concentrates on the wrong end of the spectrum. We allocate billions of rand to higher and secondary education with sadly relatively little to show for it. Yet more taxpayer resources are demanded, even though they can have little to do with solving education problems. Public expenditure on education should be redirected to ECE. The private and social benefits of such a policy would be immense, including a significant contribution to correcting the unjust distribution of income and opportunity in SA.
The social and economic time bomb of hugely expanded online gambling is ticking in SA. It will affect the poor, the uninformed, the unemployed, the desperate — all of those influenced by cruel and biased advertising that advises that “winners know when to stop”. It’s the many losers that have to know when to stop!
The psychologists who assist in the design of gambling advertising have a lot to answer for. Those least able to afford the inevitable gambling losses are the most vulnerable to their seductions. This can only worsen the extraordinary rates of poverty and unemployment.
Dr Doug Blackmur Table View
LETTER: Stop pension savings folly
National dialogue should also prioritise early childhood education and online gambling
