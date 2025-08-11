Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dean Macpherson leads the way

Public works minister chases publicity as hard as he chases crooks — and other DA ministers need to do the same

11 August 2025 - 16:48
Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Congratulations to DA public works minister Dean Macpherson for again doing the right thing: stepping up and exposing, confronting, challenging and criminally charging wrongdoing in his orbit of influence and control (“Macpherson files criminal charges against suspended IDT executives”, August 7).

Unlike other DA cabinet ministers, Macpherson is not only beavering away behind the scenes doing good work that no-one ever gets to know about, he is chasing publicity as hard as he is chasing the crooks. This is the only way to justify the DA’s continued participation in the government of national unity (GNU).

Macpherson’s fellow DA cabinet ministers (including DA leader John Steenhuisen and the famously competent home affairs minister, Leon Schreiber) and deputy ministers would all be well advised to start doing the same.

Their continued participation in the GNU — effective but largely under the radar, with little or no publicity and arrests of crooks — may well be doing “good work” somewhere, somehow, but politically and strategically for the DA it is a hiding to nothing.

If no-one knows about it, it’s not happening, and with SA voters and their notoriously short memories the DA will pay a heavy price at the next election.

Mark Lowe
Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

