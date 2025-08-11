LETTER: AI accuracy fix needed

In SA’s markets first impressions are increasingly made by AI-generated search overviews and assistant answers — often before anyone reads a JSE Sens or company statement.
In that brief window a few misleading lines can spook lenders, distort diligence and unfairly damage reputations. This isn’t PR; it’s a market integrity issue.
A light, pro-competition fix would focus on accuracy, not narrative:
Authoritative corpus. Corrections to AI answers about listed companies should anchor to Sens disclosures, Financial Sector Conduct Authority/SA Reserve Bank notices, and clearly authored corporate pages with dates.
Time-bound correction ticket. Affected parties submit the exact answer text plus the authoritative link; platforms reply within 48—72 hours (accept, reject with reasons or request clarification).
Preparedness. Boards pre-stage a proof locker (audits, policies, timelines) and run a 72-hour cross-functional sequence (legal, communications, digital, operations) during incidents, publishing verifiable facts without theatrics.
This modest standard would reduce avoidable volatility, support fair pricing and uphold disclosure culture — without burdening speech.
Eamon Arnett Phoenix, Arizona
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
