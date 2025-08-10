Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vote ANC out of power

Madlanga commission could reveal the rot the party has inflicted on SA

10 August 2025 - 15:43
Luthuli House, the ANC's head office in Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
I can’t wait for the Madlanga commission to finish its work so the whole country can witness the rot the ANC has inflicted on us. I can’t understand why some fellow South Africans keep voting for the ANC. It needs to be voted out to save this beautiful country, otherwise we will become another Zimbabwe.

Just look at how dirty our cities are, though Johannesburg is now getting a facelift because of the upcoming G20 meetings. But what about the other cities?

People, let us come to our senses and ask ourselves what the ANC brings.

Lucas Hlangwane
Via email

PATRICK BULGER: Who, really, will suffer for the ANC’s ideological braggadocio?

Like Mashatile, its leaders will have to swop their palaces for mere mansions, writes Patrick Bulger.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC and DA in a dead end dance

Party clashes are set to turn off even more SA voters towards the upcoming election cycle
ANC donor almost bagged state’s largest tender

Tau reveals why he declined Ringeta, backed by Batho Batho Trust, to operate the national lottery
‘Bring them on’, Mbalula says of US sanctions on ANC leaders

Secretary-general says the party will not be coerced into reversing its progressive transformation laws
