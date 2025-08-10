Luthuli House, the ANC's head office in Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
I can’t wait for the Madlanga commission to finish its work so the whole country can witness the rot the ANC has inflicted on us. I can’t understand why some fellow South Africans keep voting for the ANC. It needs to be voted out to save this beautiful country, otherwise we will become another Zimbabwe.
Just look at how dirty our cities are, though Johannesburg is now getting a facelift because of the upcoming G20 meetings. But what about the other cities?
People, let us come to our senses and ask ourselves what the ANC brings.
Lucas Hlangwane Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Vote ANC out of power
Madlanga commission could reveal the rot the party has inflicted on SA
I can’t wait for the Madlanga commission to finish its work so the whole country can witness the rot the ANC has inflicted on us. I can’t understand why some fellow South Africans keep voting for the ANC. It needs to be voted out to save this beautiful country, otherwise we will become another Zimbabwe.
Just look at how dirty our cities are, though Johannesburg is now getting a facelift because of the upcoming G20 meetings. But what about the other cities?
People, let us come to our senses and ask ourselves what the ANC brings.
Lucas Hlangwane
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PATRICK BULGER: Who, really, will suffer for the ANC’s ideological braggadocio?
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC and DA in a dead end dance
ANC donor almost bagged state’s largest tender
‘Bring them on’, Mbalula says of US sanctions on ANC leaders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PATRICK BULGER: Who, really, will suffer for the ANC’s ideological braggadocio?
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC and DA in a dead end dance
ANC donor almost bagged state’s largest tender
‘Bring them on’, Mbalula says of US sanctions on ANC leaders
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.