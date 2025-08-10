LETTER: State undermines battle against GBV

It is shocking and deeply disappointing that the government has reportedly refused to vet cabinet members against the National Register for Sex Offenders.
This decision flies in the face of the state’s own declared commitment to the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), and signals a troubling tolerance for impunity at the highest levels of leadership.
SA continues to experience unacceptably high levels of GBV. For years survivors and civil society organisations have called for stronger preventative measures, transparency and accountability — particularly from those in positions of power.
The register was created to help protect the vulnerable, especially women and children. If cabinet ministers are not subject to the same scrutiny as teachers, nurses and social workers, what message is being sent to the nation?
The refusal to vet public representatives undermines trust, retraumatises survivors and suggests that political convenience trumps justice. It raises legitimate concerns: what are they hiding? Why should those who make laws be above the laws meant to protect society?
If the fight against GBV is to mean anything, it must begin with a principled, transparent leadership that is beyond reproach. Vetting cabinet members against the sex offenders register should not be optional — it should be a basic standard of integrity in public service.
As a concerned citizen I call on the president and parliament to immediately reverse this decision and demonstrate that no-one is above accountability, especially in a country where women are dying in silence every day.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
