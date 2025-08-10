Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State undermines battle against GBV

It's deeply disappointing that cabinet members are not being vetted against the National Register for Sex Offenders

10 August 2025 - 16:19
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

It is shocking and deeply disappointing that the government has reportedly refused to vet cabinet members against the National Register for Sex Offenders.

This decision flies in the face of the state’s own declared commitment to the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), and signals a troubling tolerance for impunity at the highest levels of leadership.

SA continues to experience unacceptably high levels of GBV. For years survivors and civil society organisations have called for stronger preventative measures, transparency and accountability — particularly from those in positions of power.

The register was created to help protect the vulnerable, especially women and children. If cabinet ministers are not subject to the same scrutiny as teachers, nurses and social workers, what message is being sent to the nation?

The refusal to vet public representatives undermines trust, retraumatises survivors and suggests that political convenience trumps justice. It raises legitimate concerns: what are they hiding? Why should those who make laws be above the laws meant to protect society?

If the fight against GBV is to mean anything, it must begin with a principled, transparent leadership that is beyond reproach. Vetting cabinet members against the sex offenders register should not be optional — it should be a basic standard of integrity in public service.

As a concerned citizen I call on the president and parliament to immediately reverse this decision and demonstrate that no-one is above accountability, especially in a country where women are dying in silence every day.

Tsepo Mhlongo
 Orlando East

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

CHRIS BARRON: Is Ramaphosa saying Nedlac is irrelevant?

The national dialogue would appear to usurp the talk-shop role that the council has been playing for years
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Exploring the antidotes to toxic masculinity

A space where boys and men can be loving, vulnerable and strong is needed
Life
2 months ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Violence against women has become normal

Long-term funding is required for family support programmes, education initiatives and interventions that address the drivers of violence
Opinion
2 months ago

Ipid investigates police failure to remove gun from abuser turned killer

Independent Police Investigative Directorate to investigate officer who failed follow court order to remove firearm from Kyle Inderlall
National
3 months ago

Chief justice worried about high rape incidents in SA, sexual harassment within judiciary

Mandisa Maya says many cases were unreported as the public does not trust the justice system
National
4 months ago

JUANITA DU PREEZ: Why the draft private security regulations must be rejected

There is the risk of destabilising the industry that has become the unofficial backbone of our urban safety net
Opinion
4 months ago

