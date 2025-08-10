Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mbalula delivers final blow

Minister’s challenge to US over sanctions likely to be coup de grace in bid to avert tariffs

10 August 2025 - 15:57
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: KABELO MOKOENA
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: KABELO MOKOENA

US President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke on the phone on August 6, but the outcome of this discussion does not appear promising (“Ramaphosa and Trump discuss bilateral trade on the phone amid tariff tension”, August 7).

SA’s negotiators focus on the technical details of bilateral trade. Yet Trump’s real demands “have nothing to do with trade and economics. They have everything to do with politics, and SA has no plan to assuage him”, as your editorial noted (“Our negotiators misread the room”, August 5). Ramaphosa should have seen this coming after his Oval Office meeting on May 21 with Trump, when it was made clear that the US were concerned about “bad things” happening in SA. 

Trump’s demands include exempting US companies from BEE, scrapping the expropriation without compensation law, banning the “Kill the Boer” chant, and addressing farm murders. Subsequently, Trump threatened an additional 10% tariff on Brics member countries. In addition the US, through Trump’s executive order of February 7 and the House of Representatives’ US-SA Bilateral Relations Review Bill, singled out SA’s close relations with Iran. The bill lists 37 SA foreign policy acts considered hostile to US interests. 

Just when will the penny drop? The coup de grace to attempts to avert tariffs may well be ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s challenge to the US regarding sanctions to “bring them on”, because the ANC “will never back [down to] imperialists [trying] to subvert our democracy, to subvert our sovereignty”. 

Brave words indeed, which are likely to have been included in Trump’s daily National Security Council briefing. SA citizens will suffer the harsh consequences of such irresponsible and dangerous words. 

François Theron
Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

