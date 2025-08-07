LETTER: Localisation not the answer

Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau can try all he wants, but the fact is that SA cannot survive economically without good relations with the US (“Exporting more to China may not be the salve for US tariff pain, Tau says”, August 4).
The US is the most prosperous consumer market in the world. No other country, including China, can replace the US as a trade partner. We can stave off destitution by exporting unrefined commodities to China, but that isn’t the path to sustainable prosperity.
We need industrialisation and manufacturing to create jobs. China is not interested in buying our consumer goods, and there are few other trade partners who would be.
We need to repair relations with the US and the West to bring back our export markets and boost manufacturing. We cannot rely on commodity booms forever.
Tau should also end this fixation on localisation. SA industry will never be able to out-compete foreign economies unless we embrace deregulation to become competitive. No amount of tax incentives or subsidies will make a business strangled by union meddling and BEE compliance competitive with a country with high labour participation and a lack of red tape.
The solution is clear. Liberalise SA’s economy and repair our relations with the world’s economic and military superpower so we can sell them our goods. That’s how we will survive and thrive.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
