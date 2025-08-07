Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Localisation not the answer

SA should rather repair US relations

07 August 2025 - 15:24
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau can try all he wants, but the fact is that SA cannot survive economically without good relations with the US (“Exporting more to China may not be the salve for US tariff pain, Tau says”, August 4).

The US is the most prosperous consumer market in the world. No other country, including China, can replace the US as a trade partner. We can stave off destitution by exporting unrefined commodities to China, but that isn’t the path to sustainable prosperity.

We need industrialisation and manufacturing to create jobs. China is not interested in buying our consumer goods, and there are few other trade partners who would be.

We need to repair relations with the US and the West to bring back our export markets and boost manufacturing. We cannot rely on commodity booms forever.

Tau should also end this fixation on localisation. SA industry will never be able to out-compete foreign economies unless we embrace deregulation to become competitive. No amount of tax incentives or subsidies will make a business strangled by union meddling and BEE compliance competitive with a country with high labour participation and a lack of red tape.

The solution is clear. Liberalise SA’s economy and repair our relations with the world’s economic and military superpower so we can sell them our goods. That’s how we will survive and thrive.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Shein and Temu threaten local fashion jobs as e-commerce surges

Report warns that more than 34,000 local jobs could be lost by the end of the decade
Companies
1 day ago

SA adds antitrust exemption to its tariff shield toolkit

‘Block exemption’ is cornerstone of government support, with export support desk and R340m localisation support fund
National
3 days ago

US tariffs could ‘open doors for local brands’

Domestic brands may gain market share with more stable prices and faster operational responsiveness, Nedbank says
Companies
1 day ago

Ramaphosa calls for boost in intra-Africa trade to combat US tariffs

In his closing address at the ANC’s NEC on Monday, the president lamented America’s punitive tariffs
Economy
2 days ago

Lower sales volumes and prices weigh on Amsa’s first-half

Its headline loss per share narrowed to 91c from 100c a year ago
Companies
1 week ago
