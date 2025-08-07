LETTER: Let’s definitely go local

I absolutely agree with Rozario Brown that a Buy Local campaign should be vigorously pursued by the government, business and consumers in SA (“Boycott US-made goods”, August 4).
For example, there are many manufacturers of tissues in SA, but certain retailers insist on presenting limited SA-made stock on their shelves and having the majority of space devoted to own-brand imported products.
Competent local suppliers should be encouraged. Businesses should be penalised for importing product when local is available at equivalent volume, quality and competitive price.
Consumers should be encouraged to support local brands.
Paul Zuckerman Cape Town
