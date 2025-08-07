Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s definitely go local

Government, business and consumers must opt for products made here in SA

07 August 2025 - 15:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

I absolutely agree with Rozario Brown that a Buy Local campaign should be vigorously pursued by the government, business and consumers in SA (“Boycott US-made goods”, August 4).

For example, there are many manufacturers of tissues in SA, but certain retailers insist on presenting limited SA-made stock on their shelves and having the majority of space devoted to own-brand imported products.

Competent local suppliers should be encouraged. Businesses should be penalised for importing product when local is available at equivalent volume, quality and competitive price.

Consumers should be encouraged to support local brands.

Paul Zuckerman
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Shein and Temu threaten local fashion jobs as e-commerce surges

Report warns that more than 34,000 local jobs could be lost by the end of the decade
Companies
1 day ago

SA adds antitrust exemption to its tariff shield toolkit

‘Block exemption’ is cornerstone of government support, with export support desk and R340m localisation support fund
National
3 days ago

US tariffs could ‘open doors for local brands’

Domestic brands may gain market share with more stable prices and faster operational responsiveness, Nedbank says
Companies
1 day ago

Ramaphosa calls for boost in intra-Africa trade to combat US tariffs

In his closing address at the ANC’s NEC on Monday, the president lamented America’s punitive tariffs
Economy
2 days ago

Lower sales volumes and prices weigh on Amsa’s first-half

Its headline loss per share narrowed to 91c from 100c a year ago
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Another day, another graft exposé
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Increase in royalty rates could hit ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CHRIS HATTINGH: ANC heads for 30% in local ...
Opinion
4.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: All eyes on Nedbank as earnings ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: We can but hope the Reserve Bank’s ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

US tariffs could ‘open doors for local brands’

Companies / Retail & Consumer

SA adds antitrust exemption to its tariff shield toolkit

National

Shein and Temu threaten local fashion jobs as e-commerce surges

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Ramaphosa calls for boost in intra-Africa trade to combat US tariffs

Economy

Lower sales volumes and prices weigh on Amsa’s first-half

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.