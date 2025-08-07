Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How to win over Trump

Energies should be expended on flattery, big promises on energy purchases and investment

07 August 2025 - 15:35
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Without giving an inch on the ANC’s ineptitude, arrogance and lazy incompetence, let’s be honest here; you can’t win with Donald Trump. There is no rationale; it is just a game of personal whim and bullying. 

This week he pushed his former “friend” Narendra Modi under a bus in a futile attempt to break that country’s ties with Russia; hit Brazil, where the US has a trade surplus, with high tariffs because he is upset that former president Jair Bolsonaro is being prosecuted (ironically for an attempted coup, the same crime Trump perpetrated); and levied a surprise 39% tariff on Swiss goods.  

Anyone who thinks Trump is interested in SA’s white farmers or expropriation without compensation is barking up the wrong tree, because for him it is all about drama and achieving a newsworthy “win”.

All energies should be expended on flattery, big promises on energy purchases and investment (which may or may not eventuate, like the other countries did) and giving him a quick, surprise, major win to boast about.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Trade talks with US to continue over 30% tariffs on SA exports

President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘reached out, through a phone call, to President Donald Trump’ on Wednesday, says minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
National
5 hours ago

Russia says Putin and Witkoff held ‘useful’ talks, with new sanctions looming

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose heavy tariffs on countries that buy Russian exports
World
1 day ago

Gold rises after Trump doubles India tariffs

Renewed safe-haven demand after US president slaps additional tariff on Indian imports supports the metal
Markets
11 hours ago

Ramaphosa and Trump discuss bilateral trade on the phone amid tariff tension

Presidency confirms the presidents have agreed to further engagements, ‘recognising the various trade negotiations the US is currently involved in’
National
6 hours ago

White House drafts order against banks as Trump claims bias

US president says, without evidence, that JPMorgan and Bank of America refused his deposits
World
21 hours ago

World briefs: Zelensky in ‘productive’ talks with Trump

Hugo Boss shrugs off tariffs amid low US exposure
World
2 days ago
