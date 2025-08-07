LETTER: How to win over Trump

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Without giving an inch on the ANC’s ineptitude, arrogance and lazy incompetence, let’s be honest here; you can’t win with Donald Trump. There is no rationale; it is just a game of personal whim and bullying.
This week he pushed his former “friend” Narendra Modi under a bus in a futile attempt to break that country’s ties with Russia; hit Brazil, where the US has a trade surplus, with high tariffs because he is upset that former president Jair Bolsonaro is being prosecuted (ironically for an attempted coup, the same crime Trump perpetrated); and levied a surprise 39% tariff on Swiss goods.
Anyone who thinks Trump is interested in SA’s white farmers or expropriation without compensation is barking up the wrong tree, because for him it is all about drama and achieving a newsworthy “win”.
All energies should be expended on flattery, big promises on energy purchases and investment (which may or may not eventuate, like the other countries did) and giving him a quick, surprise, major win to boast about.
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
