LETTER: Normalising talk of 4.5% inflation target has emboldened Reserve Bank

There seems to be a drive to maintain or increase the spread between official rates and inflation

06 August 2025 - 16:07
I refer to Duma Gqubule’s most recent column (“Bank must stop trying to bully SA into 3% inflation target,” August 5). The official rates are at least 1.5 percentage points to 2 percentage points higher than they should be if the 3%-6% official target range were observed.

The first move to test the waters was with “normalising” the language of a 4.5% target (the midpoint of the official target range), which was also never official policy. So now an emboldened central bank is going for the jugular through another unilateral move to 3%.

Subjective objectivity is frustrating in public debates. When you raise that we cannot have a country where unelected officials change public policy, the comeback is often that you cannot leave things to the ANC, or that lower inflation is good for everyone. It is no use pointing out that none of this is the point.

My reading is that there is a concerted effort to maintain or increase the spread between official rates and inflation — real rates — for whatever reason. This has already been done by ignoring recent inflation numbers and referring to a unilateral 4.5% midpoint, but even that is no longer working as a justification when current inflation prints at about 3%.

Pointing out that economic activity is dead and much of the inflation we are experiencing is driven by administered costs (municipal and utility fees are up more than 10% every year) falls on deaf ears.

We are heading deep into a rogue state of affairs. Unfortunately, these systemic erosions are beyond the attention of much of society struggling with everyday basics, so it’s hard to even figure out what to do about it.

Jan Moganwa
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DUMA GQUBULE: Bank must stop trying to bully SA into 3% inflation target

We must debate if inflation targeting is an apt policy in a country with the world’s second highest unemployment rate
Opinion
1 day ago

Nedbank chief flags Reserve Bank-Treasury rift

Finance ministry and central bank seem to be out of step, says Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn
Economy
11 hours ago

EDITORIAL: We can but hope the Reserve Bank’s forecast is right

As always with economists, views are at odds and not everyone agrees with the Reserve Bank’s scenarios
Opinion
11 hours ago

Final call on lower inflation target lies with the Treasury, ANC says

Economic transformation committee to review proposal for a policy shift
National
2 days ago

PATRICE RASSOU: Interest rates head in different directions in SA and the US

The Federal Reserve chair is castigated for not cutting rates while SA rates are set for further declines
Opinion
2 days ago
