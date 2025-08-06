The first move to test the waters was with “normalising” the language of a 4.5% target (the midpoint of the official target range), which was also never official policy. So now an emboldened central bank is going for the jugular through another unilateral move to 3%.
LETTER: Normalising talk of 4.5% inflation target has emboldened Reserve Bank
There seems to be a drive to maintain or increase the spread between official rates and inflation
I refer to Duma Gqubule’s most recent column (“Bank must stop trying to bully SA into 3% inflation target,” August 5). The official rates are at least 1.5 percentage points to 2 percentage points higher than they should be if the 3%-6% official target range were observed.
The first move to test the waters was with “normalising” the language of a 4.5% target (the midpoint of the official target range), which was also never official policy. So now an emboldened central bank is going for the jugular through another unilateral move to 3%.
Subjective objectivity is frustrating in public debates. When you raise that we cannot have a country where unelected officials change public policy, the comeback is often that you cannot leave things to the ANC, or that lower inflation is good for everyone. It is no use pointing out that none of this is the point.
My reading is that there is a concerted effort to maintain or increase the spread between official rates and inflation — real rates — for whatever reason. This has already been done by ignoring recent inflation numbers and referring to a unilateral 4.5% midpoint, but even that is no longer working as a justification when current inflation prints at about 3%.
Pointing out that economic activity is dead and much of the inflation we are experiencing is driven by administered costs (municipal and utility fees are up more than 10% every year) falls on deaf ears.
We are heading deep into a rogue state of affairs. Unfortunately, these systemic erosions are beyond the attention of much of society struggling with everyday basics, so it’s hard to even figure out what to do about it.
Jan Moganwa
Via BusinessLIVE
