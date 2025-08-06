LETTER: Health no public good

The concept of a “public good” is perhaps the most misunderstood and abused in SA policy debates. “Good” here means commodity or service, a concept that originated in economics.
An essential characteristic of a public good is that it cannot be effectively bought and sold in a conventional market because those who are unwilling to pay for it can nevertheless enjoy the benefits of consuming it: the “free rider” problem.
An example of the misunderstanding of the concept is in Foster Mohale’s letter on the National Health Insurance (NHI) policy. He says that “health is a public good” (“Medical tax credits benefit employed”, August 5). But health is not a public good. If it were, I would not be paying my medical professional each time I consult him or am admitted to hospital, or paying for health insurance.
Those who claim health and higher education, for example, are public goods, believe it provides a strong argument for funding them by taxpayers. There is a thus strong incentive for many groups to claim that their particular interests involve public goods. Such reasoning is mistaken. Health and higher education are private services and can (and should) be financed by those who require them.
Given that there is a seriously inequitable distribution of income in SA, there is nevertheless an argument that taxpayers should contribute to the health costs of the poor and unemployed. This can be achieved in a variety of ways, including NHI, but superior financing systems may also be available.
One thing is certain: every taxpayer rand spent on something in the mistaken belief that it is a “public good” is one rand less available to, say, improve the social grants that so many unfortunately have to rely on.
Doug Blackmur Table View
