LETTER: Cheap labour benefits US

American firms worked out that things could be made cheaper overseas

06 August 2025 - 15:43
Garment workers stitch shirts at a textile factory in Hindupur town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, February 9, 2022. Image: REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar/
Ismail Lagardien’s column refers (“Asian monetary fund could replace US axis of global financial power”, August 6).

Trade includes things and services. Things are like toys and other components. In Donald Trump’s single brain cell world, if you can’t see it it doesn’t exist. But Democrat-led California worked it out, so that today its GDP alone makes it more wealthy than Canada and Mexico put together.

The US was quite happy to be the only country in the world that could print the global reserve currency. It made Americans rich, because all of us invested our savings in US stock and bond markets, allowing them to just keep enjoying the benefits of cheap labour overseas.

It was American companies that worked out you could make things cheaper overseas. Not even overseas, actually — just over that wall in the bantustan called Mexico, where things could be made at an eighth of the wage paid to a US worker.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.