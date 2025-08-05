Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Untouchable ANC elites

Ramaphosa is powerless as he needs Mashatile’s support to stay in power

05 August 2025 - 16:24
Paul Mashatie. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Your editorial opinion on the deputy president’s suitability to succeed Cyril Ramaphosa contained interesting insight into ANC-think (“Paul Mashatile’s troubling judgment”, August 5). 

Mashatile obviously knows Ramaphosa is powerless, and that the investigative state entities won’t touch him, so he’s open and arrogant about what is, on the face of it, very suspect behaviour indeed.

Ramaphosa is powerless as he needs Mashatile’s support to stay in power. State entities such as the SA Police Service or SA Revenue Service have long been warned off ANC elites.

This is the ANC’s SA.

Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

