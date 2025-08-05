Your editorial opinion on the deputy president’s suitability to succeed Cyril Ramaphosa contained interesting insight into ANC-think (“Paul Mashatile’s troubling judgment”, August 5).
Mashatile obviously knows Ramaphosa is powerless, and that the investigative state entities won’t touch him, so he’s open and arrogant about what is, on the face of it, very suspect behaviour indeed.
Ramaphosa is powerless as he needs Mashatile’s support to stay in power. State entities such as the SA Police Service or SA Revenue Service have long been warned off ANC elites.
This is the ANC’s SA.
Paul Kearney Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Untouchable ANC elites
Ramaphosa is powerless as he needs Mashatile’s support to stay in power
