LETTER: Macozoma symbol of BEE failure

That a small group of politically connected individuals became dollar millionaires through racial preferment is not a mark of success

05 August 2025 - 16:16
Saki Macozoma. File photo: JEREMY GLYN
Your feature on Saki Macozoma and BEE read more like a tribute than a critical assessment of one of SA’s most contentious policies (“Saki Macozoma and the redemption of BEE”, August 1).

Macozoma’s satisfaction with BEE is understandable — he is among its chief beneficiaries. But the very fact that a small group of politically connected individuals such as Macozoma, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrice Motsepe became dollar millionaires through racial preferment is not a mark of success. It is evidence of failure.

BEE has delivered fake transformation. It has not broadened opportunity, lifted the poor or grown the economy. It has done the opposite. Since 1994 unemployment has worsened, especially among black South Africans. Inequality remains among the highest in the world. Millions are trapped in poverty and depend on welfare. Growth has flatlined.

These are not incidental outcomes. They stem from a toxic policy mix, with BEE at its core: a system that deters investment, empowers insiders and punishes merit.

Macozoma may call it a success, but for most South Africans it has been a disaster. It is easy to be misled by visible wealth at the top. What goes unseen are the millions out of work, with falling incomes and rising costs. That is the true cost of BEE: opportunity foregone for the many so that wealth may be concentrated among the few.

Real transformation will come not from entrenching racial preferment but from creating the conditions for inclusive growth: high fixed investment, rising productivity, plummeting unemployment and expanding opportunity.

The Institute of Race Relations’ (IRR’s) Blueprint for Growth papers outline a practical path to achieve that. Until we embrace genuine reform we will remain trapped in a cycle of elite enrichment and mass immiseration.

John Endres
CEO, IRR

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GABRIEL CROUSE: This is how BEE has worsened joblessness

BEE contributed to black unemployment by facilitating procurement graft, distorting labour markets and alienating investment
Opinion
2 months ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: What voters want and why the ANC is getting it wrong

Polling shows more South Africans support merit-based appointments and reject the Expropriation Act
Politics
2 months ago

MARIUS ROODT: How to solve SA’s crime problem

The  problem is daunting, and only determination, hard work and proper planning will make a difference
Opinion
1 month ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Why young South Africans have checked out of politics

Can the GNU animate the youth enough to spark renewed interest in elections?
Opinion
2 months ago
