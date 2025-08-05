Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Extend candidate attorneys’ articles

Principals should not have to discard candidates when their term expires without them having passed all board exams

05 August 2025 - 16:41
Picture: 123RF/rclassenlayouts
As principal of two candidate attorneys I agree with Siyabonga Nyezi that it is we principals who must shoulder the blame for candidate attorneys appearing in court after the expiry of their articles (“Candidate attorneys not solely to blame”, August 3).

The question is what motivated the shift from the previous regime that allowed for an extension of the contract of articles. This in the light that you are only allowed a certain number of candidate attorneys over any given period.

The high failure rate in the board exams is real. Are we supposed to discard these candidates when their term expires without them having passed all of their board exams?

This occurrence does not seem to have been foreseen by the Legal Practice Council, and the unintended consequences will be many former candidate attorneys loitering while awaiting admission as attorneys.

A review of those sections is required, in particular an amendment to allow for an extension of articles.

Sabelo Nobangule
Nobangule & Partners

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

