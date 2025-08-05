As principal of two candidate attorneys I agree with Siyabonga Nyezi that it is we principals who must shoulder the blame for candidate attorneys appearing in court after the expiry of their articles (“Candidate attorneys not solely to blame”, August 3).
The question is what motivated the shift from the previous regime that allowed for an extension of the contract of articles. This in the light that you are only allowed a certain number of candidate attorneys over any given period.
The high failure rate in the board exams is real. Are we supposed to discard these candidates when their term expires without them having passed all of their board exams?
This occurrence does not seem to have been foreseen by the Legal Practice Council, and the unintended consequences will be many former candidate attorneys loitering while awaiting admission as attorneys.
A review of those sections is required, in particular an amendment to allow for an extension of articles.
Sabelo Nobangule Nobangule & Partners
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Extend candidate attorneys’ articles
Principals should not have to discard candidates when their term expires without them having passed all board exams
As principal of two candidate attorneys I agree with Siyabonga Nyezi that it is we principals who must shoulder the blame for candidate attorneys appearing in court after the expiry of their articles (“Candidate attorneys not solely to blame”, August 3).
The question is what motivated the shift from the previous regime that allowed for an extension of the contract of articles. This in the light that you are only allowed a certain number of candidate attorneys over any given period.
The high failure rate in the board exams is real. Are we supposed to discard these candidates when their term expires without them having passed all of their board exams?
This occurrence does not seem to have been foreseen by the Legal Practice Council, and the unintended consequences will be many former candidate attorneys loitering while awaiting admission as attorneys.
A review of those sections is required, in particular an amendment to allow for an extension of articles.
Sabelo Nobangule
Nobangule & Partners
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Untouchable ANC elites
LETTER: Israel’s flawed democracy
LETTER: Affirmative action can do good
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.