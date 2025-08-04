Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Play hardball with the US

SA has much-needed critical and rare minerals

04 August 2025 - 17:13
An American flag flies near Congress in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW
Your editorial opinion refers (“Our negotiators misread the room”, August 4).

First someone needs to explain to Humpty Trumpty that tariffs are paid by importers. This simple fact seems to elude his vast intellect.

Second, start playing equal hardball with the US. We have critical and rare minerals they want. Stop supplying it to them.

The easy third point is for the ANC to stop treating non-democracies such as Iran and Russia as our friends, over the EU and other major markets.

The EU would willingly be our greatest friend and ally if we let it be.

Rasmus Jensen
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors rethink US market supremacy despite Wall Street records

Dollar’s role as global reserve currency questioned but US tech sector optimism counters bearish sentiment
World
1 day ago

AYABONGA CAWE: History of trade is about internation hostility and contestation

SA has levied dumping duties on the US since the early 1930s
Opinion
12 hours ago

Winde fumes over SA's failure to secure trade deal with US

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has expressed frustration over the country's failure to conclude a trade deal with the US.
Business
1 day ago

Gold slips on profit-taking after jobs-fuelled rally

Metal loses ground as traders book profits in wake of sharp rise in the previous session on weaker-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls data
Markets
9 hours ago
