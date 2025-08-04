First someone needs to explain to Humpty Trumpty that tariffs are paid by importers. This simple fact seems to elude his vast intellect.
Second, start playing equal hardball with the US. We have critical and rare minerals they want. Stop supplying it to them.
The easy third point is for the ANC to stop treating non-democracies such as Iran and Russia as our friends, over the EU and other major markets.
The EU would willingly be our greatest friend and ally if we let it be.
Rasmus Jensen
LETTER: Play hardball with the US
SA has much-needed critical and rare minerals
Your editorial opinion refers (“Our negotiators misread the room”, August 4).
Rasmus Jensen
Via BusinessLIVE
