Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Medical tax credits benefit employed

Institute of Race Relations’ Better Health Bill falls short of addressing deep-rooted inequities

04 August 2025 - 17:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PRUDENCIO ALVAREZ
Picture: 123RF/PRUDENCIO ALVAREZ

John Endres’ letter refers (“NHI could trigger mass emigration”, July 31). The point that is always swept under the carpet by those who oppose National Health Insurance (NHI) is that medical tax credits, and subsidies, mainly benefit those who are employed and relatively healthier than those who actually need them.

The scaremongering tactics linked to the motivation to retain the status quo is that people will simply migrate — to where exactly? The countries they may want to emigrate to are likely to be implementing health sector reforms to entrench equity and address health financing misnomers. Universal health coverage is a goal that is recognised and accepted by most World Health Organisation’s member states.  

The Institute of Race Relations’ (IRR’s) Better Health Bill purports to be a market-driven alternative to the NHI Act, designed to increase access to health services through private sector incentives, deregulation and a voucher-based system. But the proposed model falls dismally short of addressing SA’s deep-rooted inequities in healthcare access and financing.  

Contrary to the constitutional imperative under section 27, the bill risks entrenching a two-tiered system by reinforcing and emphasising income-based healthcare access through
co-payments and selective voucher eligibility. The model outlined in the bill places significant reliance on market mechanisms and competition, which have historically failed to ensure equitable and affordable healthcare in SA. 

Health is a public good, and should be provided using institutional and organisational arrangements that recognise and prioritise this. The state cannot abdicate its role to the private sector. The private sector has a key role to play in the overall health system, but it does not mean deregulation is a solution.

The IRR offers no sustainable plan to equalise health resources across provinces, between the public and private sectors or address existing infrastructure and human resource imbalances. 

The NHI Act remains the most coherent policy instrument to realise health rights in an inclusive, sustainable, public good and socially just manner. 

Foster Mohale
Spokesperson, national department of health

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DUMANI KULA: Fixing our health-care system is a matter of urgency

South Africans should not have to wait for future-dated policy interventions to get the care they need today, writes Dumani Kula.
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: NHI could trigger mass emigration

National Health Insurance risks breaking the system that funds it
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: The state’s coldest silence

Conditions facing patients at the Northern Cape Mental Hospital have disturbing echoes of the Life Esidimeni tragedy
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Our negotiators misread the room
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Chinese dollar bonds could ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: The state’s coldest silence
Opinion / Editorials
4.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Acting police minister finds ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
RONAK GOPALDAS AND MENZI NDHLOVU: Opportunism ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Israel’s flawed democracy

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Boycott US-made goods

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Play hardball with the US

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.