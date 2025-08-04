LETTER: Medical tax credits benefit employed

John Endres’ letter refers (“NHI could trigger mass emigration”, July 31). The point that is always swept under the carpet by those who oppose National Health Insurance (NHI) is that medical tax credits, and subsidies, mainly benefit those who are employed and relatively healthier than those who actually need them.
The scaremongering tactics linked to the motivation to retain the status quo is that people will simply migrate — to where exactly? The countries they may want to emigrate to are likely to be implementing health sector reforms to entrench equity and address health financing misnomers. Universal health coverage is a goal that is recognised and accepted by most World Health Organisation’s member states.
The Institute of Race Relations’ (IRR’s) Better Health Bill purports to be a market-driven alternative to the NHI Act, designed to increase access to health services through private sector incentives, deregulation and a voucher-based system. But the proposed model falls dismally short of addressing SA’s deep-rooted inequities in healthcare access and financing.
Contrary to the constitutional imperative under section 27, the billrisks entrenching a two-tiered system by reinforcing and emphasising income-based healthcare access through co-payments and selective voucher eligibility. The model outlined in the bill places significant reliance on market mechanisms and competition, which have historically failed to ensure equitable and affordable healthcare in SA.
Health is a public good, and should be provided using institutional and organisational arrangements that recognise and prioritise this. The state cannot abdicate its role to the private sector. The private sector has a key role to play in the overall health system, but it does not mean deregulation is a solution.
The IRR offers no sustainable plan to equalise health resources across provinces, between the public and private sectors or address existing infrastructure and human resource imbalances.
The NHI Act remains the most coherent policy instrument to realise health rights in an inclusive, sustainable, public good and socially just manner.
Foster Mohale Spokesperson, national department of health
LETTER: Medical tax credits benefit employed
Institute of Race Relations' Better Health Bill falls short of addressing deep-rooted inequities
