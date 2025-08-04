Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel’s flawed democracy

Letter reduces complex structural violence to a scorecard of selective freedoms

04 August 2025 - 16:54
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Israelis protest in support of Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, and to demand the end of the war in Gaza and release of all hostages, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem. Picture: Ronen Zvulun
Israelis protest in support of Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, and to demand the end of the war in Gaza and release of all hostages, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem. Picture: Ronen Zvulun

Jonathan Schrire’s defence of Israel as “the only democracy in the Middle East” rests on a hollow pedestal (“Israel is a democracy”, July 30). His argument collapses under the weight of contradiction, selective morality and outdated Western talking points.

To begin with, citing Freedom House and the Economist Intelligence Unit as impartial arbiters of democracy is deeply misleading. Freedom House has well-documented ties to the US government and frequently echoes US foreign policy positions. The Economist Intelligence Unit, a commercial arm of a British media outlet, operates from a neoliberal lens that favours Western-aligned regimes.

More importantly, the notion of “shared democratic values” rings hollow when the state in question systematically rules over an occupied population through military law and violent suppression.

However, the most absurd part of Schrire’s argument is his benchmark: that Israel deserves unconditional support because it is “more democratic” than its Middle Eastern neighbours. Since when did Saudi Arabia, Syria or Iran become the standard by which liberal democracies should measure themselves?

Schrire’s letter reduces complex structural violence to a scorecard of selective freedoms, while conveniently ignoring ethnic supremacy and systemic repression. To praise Israel’s democracy while erasing its apartheid reality is not just dishonest, it is an affront to those who live under its boot.

Real democracies do not survive by denying freedom to others.

Andile Songezo
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian marches in Australia

Julian Assange among demonstrators demanding peace and aid for Palestinians amid worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza
World
22 hours ago

Witkoff tells Israeli hostage families he is working on ‘very good’ plan to end war

US President Donald Trump has made ending the conflict in Gaza a major priority of his administration
World
21 hours ago

Witkoff and Netanyahu meet in new push for Gaza ceasefire

US-Israel talks aim to tackle humanitarian crisis after global hunger monitor warns that famine is unfolding
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Our negotiators misread the room
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Chinese dollar bonds could ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: The state’s coldest silence
Opinion / Editorials
4.
RONAK GOPALDAS AND MENZI NDHLOVU: Opportunism ...
Opinion
5.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Acting police minister finds ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Boycott US-made goods

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI could trigger mass emigration

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Candidate attorneys not solely to blame

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: G20 summit better off without Trump

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tariff talks smokescreen

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.