LETTER: Israel’s flawed democracy

Israelis protest in support of Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, and to demand the end of the war in Gaza and release of all hostages, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem. Picture: Ronen Zvulun
Jonathan Schrire’s defence of Israel as “the only democracy in the Middle East” rests on a hollow pedestal (“Israel is a democracy”, July 30). His argument collapses under the weight of contradiction, selective morality and outdated Western talking points.
To begin with, citing Freedom House and the Economist Intelligence Unit as impartial arbiters of democracy is deeply misleading. Freedom House has well-documented ties to the US government and frequently echoes US foreign policy positions. The Economist Intelligence Unit, a commercial arm of a British media outlet, operates from a neoliberal lens that favours Western-aligned regimes.
More importantly, the notion of “shared democratic values” rings hollow when the state in question systematically rules over an occupied population through military law and violent suppression.
However, the most absurd part of Schrire’s argument is his benchmark: that Israel deserves unconditional support because it is “more democratic” than its Middle Eastern neighbours. Since when did Saudi Arabia, Syria or Iran become the standard by which liberal democracies should measure themselves?
Schrire’s letter reduces complex structural violence to a scorecard of selective freedoms, while conveniently ignoring ethnic supremacy and systemic repression. To praise Israel’s democracy while erasing its apartheid reality is not just dishonest, it is an affront to those who live under its boot.
Real democracies do not survive by denying freedom to others.
Andile Songezo Johannesburg
