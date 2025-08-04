LETTER: Boycott US-made goods

SA is a proud and sovereign nation, forged in the crucible of struggle and defined by its unyielding resilience. Since US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House on January 20 his administration has undertaken a series of hostile actions that target not only our country, but the dignity of our people.
The humiliation of our president during a White House visit, televised to a global audience, was a calculated affront. More alarmingly, the US has now withdrawn vital support from SA’s life-saving antiretroviral programme, an act as callous as it is politically motivated.
Most recently Trump imposed a punitive 30% tariff on all SA goods entering the US, thinly veiled under the guise of trade policy. Yet the world can see clearly: these actions are retaliatory, driven by SA’s moral and legal stance against the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Our government’s bold leadership at the International Court of Justice has struck a global chord — and incurred Trump’s vindictive wrath.
If our history under apartheid has taught us anything, it is that South Africans are unbreakable. In the face of adversity, we rise. It is now imperative that ordinary South Africans respond — not with anger but with purpose. Let us launch a nationwide “Buy Local” campaign, urging citizens to purchase only SA-made products. In doing so, we bolster our economy, safeguard jobs and build a more self-reliant nation.
Just as millions of Canadians are now boycotting US-made goods in protest, so too must we. Let us collectively reject American-made vehicles, food, electronics and other products. Avoid buying tickets for any American artists coming to perform in this country! Let every citizen become an advocate — on social media, in communities, at schools and workplaces. This must be a people’s movement, initiated from the ground up, with or without formal government backing.
Let us seize this moment to assert our dignity, rally the continent and inspire similar movements across Africa. Together we can turn Trump’s hostility into an opportunity — to rebuild, reimagine and reaffirm our commitment to putting SA first.
Rozario Brown Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments toletters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Boycott US-made goods
Let us launch a nationwide ‘Buy Local’ campaign
SA is a proud and sovereign nation, forged in the crucible of struggle and defined by its unyielding resilience. Since US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House on January 20 his administration has undertaken a series of hostile actions that target not only our country, but the dignity of our people.
The humiliation of our president during a White House visit, televised to a global audience, was a calculated affront. More alarmingly, the US has now withdrawn vital support from SA’s life-saving antiretroviral programme, an act as callous as it is politically motivated.
Most recently Trump imposed a punitive 30% tariff on all SA goods entering the US, thinly veiled under the guise of trade policy. Yet the world can see clearly: these actions are retaliatory, driven by SA’s moral and legal stance against the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Our government’s bold leadership at the International Court of Justice has struck a global chord — and incurred Trump’s vindictive wrath.
If our history under apartheid has taught us anything, it is that South Africans are unbreakable. In the face of adversity, we rise. It is now imperative that ordinary South Africans respond — not with anger but with purpose. Let us launch a nationwide “Buy Local” campaign, urging citizens to purchase only SA-made products. In doing so, we bolster our economy, safeguard jobs and build a more self-reliant nation.
Just as millions of Canadians are now boycotting US-made goods in protest, so too must we. Let us collectively reject American-made vehicles, food, electronics and other products. Avoid buying tickets for any American artists coming to perform in this country! Let every citizen become an advocate — on social media, in communities, at schools and workplaces. This must be a people’s movement, initiated from the ground up, with or without formal government backing.
Let us seize this moment to assert our dignity, rally the continent and inspire similar movements across Africa. Together we can turn Trump’s hostility into an opportunity — to rebuild, reimagine and reaffirm our commitment to putting SA first.
Rozario Brown
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA will pay the price
LETTER: Market creation myth
LETTER: NHI could trigger mass emigration
LETTER: Candidate attorneys not solely to blame
LETTER: Unacceptable Eskom hikes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
RAF’s Letsoalo pushed ahead with appeal days before end of term
Delta Air vows not to use AI for personal pricing
SA border agency tightens security with drone surveillance and traceable stamps
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.