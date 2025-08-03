LETTER: G20 summit better off without Trump

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
The time has come for SA, and indeed the world, to accept an uncomfortable truth: Donald Trump, despite his stature and influence, behaves less like a statesman and more like a child trapped in a grown man’s body. His conduct, rhetoric and disregard for democratic norms render him fundamentally unfit to lead any nation, least of all a global superpower.
It is profoundly troubling that some world leaders still clamour for meetings with Trump, as though proximity to his power validates their own. This sycophantic behaviour does not merely diminish their own credibility; it places them on equal footing with a man whose values are inconsistent with the principles of justice, diplomacy and human dignity. They forget Trump is a convicted rapist, grossly dishonest businessman and good friend of Jeffrey Epstein and yet, they beg to meet this evil man.
The upcoming G20 summit to be hosted in SA, presents an opportunity to recentre global leadership around reason, compassion, and moral responsibility. The greatest gift to the G20 nations may well be a summit devoid of Trump’s presence. His habitual deflections and inflammatory remarks undermine the seriousness of this platform, where leaders gather to deliberate on issues of critical consequence to billions across the globe.
We cannot allow his presence to overshadow or derail urgent global discussions, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis and alleged genocide being committed against the Palestinian people —an atrocity Trump has vocally supported. The world’s focus must remain on human rights, peace and accountability, not on the whims of one man.
Though we may be forced to tolerate Trump’s presence on the global stage for the next 40 months, we are under no obligation to indulge his bullying, immaturity, or the contempt for the office he occupies.
President Cyril Ramaphosa must recognise that Trump holds no genuine respect for him or for any black South Africans. It is imperative that he place the dignity and interests of the republic above any personal diplomatic or business overtures.
SA, and the G20, deserve better. The world deserves better.
Rozario Brown Via email
LETTER: G20 summit better off without Trump
US president’s habitual deflections and inflammatory remarks undermine the seriousness of the platform
