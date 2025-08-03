Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Candidate attorneys not solely to blame

Punitive measures for appearing in court after expiry of articles should be directed at principals

03 August 2025 - 14:48
Picture: 123RF
The Legal Practice Council (LPC) issued a notice on July 29 cautioning candidate attorneys against appearing in court after the expiry of their practical vocational contracts (articles).

In it, the LPC cites several cases that have been taken on review due to candidates appearing on behalf of litigants, in which the candidates had completed their articles but had not yet been admitted as attorneys. In these circumstances, such persons do not have right of appearance. The notice further states that steps are being taken against them. 

While it is correct that this is an offence in terms of the Legal Practice Act, the disciplinary measures — which include fines and imprisonment for the candidate — are misplaced.

With the greatest respect, and while cognisant of sections 33(3) and 93(2) of the act, it is a mistake to lay the blame at the doorstep of candidate attorneys. Punitive measures should be directed primarily — if not entirely — at principals. Candidate attorneys do not send themselves to court; they are instructed by their principals. 

One might argue that candidate attorneys should simply decline unlawful instructions; but is it realistic to expect them to do so in the context of the principal-trainee relationship, in which the principal still needs to sign the latter’s admission papers?

This power dynamic, with the unemployment crisis in the legal sector, should make it obvious that many candidate attorneys would be hard-pressed to defy an instruction to attend court. Yes, that would, of course, be unlawful. However, the origin of that unlawfulness is the instructor — the experienced attorney who is giving unlawful instructions.

Saddling young entrants into the profession with the responsibility of regulating the conduct of their own principals cannot be a fair outcome. 

Siyabonga Nyezi
Attorney, Johannesburg

