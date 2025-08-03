LETTER: Candidate attorneys not solely to blame

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) issued a notice on July 29 cautioning candidate attorneys against appearing in court after the expiry of their practical vocational contracts (articles).
In it, the LPC cites several cases that have been taken on review due to candidates appearing on behalf of litigants, in which the candidates had completed their articles but had not yet been admitted as attorneys. In these circumstances, such persons do not have right of appearance. The notice further states that steps are being taken against them.
While it is correct that this is an offence in terms of the Legal Practice Act, the disciplinary measures — which include fines and imprisonment for the candidate — are misplaced.
With the greatest respect, and while cognisant of sections 33(3) and 93(2) of the act, it is a mistake to lay the blame at the doorstep of candidate attorneys. Punitive measures should be directed primarily — if not entirely — at principals. Candidate attorneys do not send themselves to court; they are instructed by their principals.
One might argue that candidate attorneys should simply decline unlawful instructions; but is it realistic to expect them to do so in the context of the principal-trainee relationship, in which the principal still needs to sign the latter’s admission papers?
This power dynamic, with the unemployment crisis in the legal sector, should make it obvious that many candidate attorneys would be hard-pressed to defy an instruction to attend court. Yes, that would, of course, be unlawful. However, the origin of that unlawfulness is the instructor — the experienced attorney who is giving unlawful instructions.
Saddling young entrants into the profession with the responsibility of regulating the conduct of their own principals cannot be a fair outcome.
Siyabonga Nyezi Attorney, Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Candidate attorneys not solely to blame
Punitive measures for appearing in court after expiry of articles should be directed at principals
The Legal Practice Council (LPC) issued a notice on July 29 cautioning candidate attorneys against appearing in court after the expiry of their practical vocational contracts (articles).
In it, the LPC cites several cases that have been taken on review due to candidates appearing on behalf of litigants, in which the candidates had completed their articles but had not yet been admitted as attorneys. In these circumstances, such persons do not have right of appearance. The notice further states that steps are being taken against them.
While it is correct that this is an offence in terms of the Legal Practice Act, the disciplinary measures — which include fines and imprisonment for the candidate — are misplaced.
With the greatest respect, and while cognisant of sections 33(3) and 93(2) of the act, it is a mistake to lay the blame at the doorstep of candidate attorneys. Punitive measures should be directed primarily — if not entirely — at principals. Candidate attorneys do not send themselves to court; they are instructed by their principals.
One might argue that candidate attorneys should simply decline unlawful instructions; but is it realistic to expect them to do so in the context of the principal-trainee relationship, in which the principal still needs to sign the latter’s admission papers?
This power dynamic, with the unemployment crisis in the legal sector, should make it obvious that many candidate attorneys would be hard-pressed to defy an instruction to attend court. Yes, that would, of course, be unlawful. However, the origin of that unlawfulness is the instructor — the experienced attorney who is giving unlawful instructions.
Saddling young entrants into the profession with the responsibility of regulating the conduct of their own principals cannot be a fair outcome.
Siyabonga Nyezi
Attorney, Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
GUGU LOURIE: Can constitutionalism withstand corporate resistance?
Court rules Mbeki and Mabandla may not intervene in TRC prosecutions lawsuit
High court sets aside Tshwane’s ‘unlawful’ R600m cleansing levy
Top court denies Zuma direct access over Mchunu’s leave
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: SA will pay the price
LETTER: Market creation myth
LETTER: Unacceptable Eskom hikes
LETTER: NHI could trigger mass emigration
LETTER: Tariff talks smokescreen
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.