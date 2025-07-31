Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unacceptable Eskom hikes

Models such as flat-rate systems should be considered

31 July 2025 - 13:43
South Africans are buckling under the pressure of rising electricity tariffs amid high unemployment and a rising cost of living. It is unacceptable that Eskom continues to implement tariff increases without proper consultation with the communities that are most affected.

While the issue of illegal electricity connections must be addressed, we cannot ignore the socioeconomic realities that fuel them. Many people are willing to pay for electricity, but they are asking for fairness. Alternative models such as flat-rate systems should be considered, especially in areas where households simply cannot afford fluctuating tariffs.

In addition, the ANC must be held accountable for its promises to scrap historical electricity debts in disadvantaged communities. These pledges were made publicly, yet we see no progress or transparency.

Eskom and the government must begin to engage directly with communities. Consultation should not be an afterthought but a cornerstone of policy implementation. Without it, public trust will continue to erode.

Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East

Average Eskom hike is 12% but some customers will be harder hit

Power utility denies that tariff increases due on April 1 are anti-poor
National
4 months ago

Solar power set to cost farmers even more on top of Eskom hikes

Company's analysis shows farmers with solar should prepare for increases of more than 20%
National
3 months ago
