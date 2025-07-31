Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
South Africans are buckling under the pressure of rising electricity tariffs amid high unemployment and a rising cost of living. It is unacceptable that Eskom continues to implement tariff increases without proper consultation with the communities that are most affected.
While the issue of illegal electricity connections must be addressed, we cannot ignore the socioeconomic realities that fuel them. Many people are willing to pay for electricity, but they are asking for fairness. Alternative models such as flat-rate systems should be considered, especially in areas where households simply cannot afford fluctuating tariffs.
In addition, the ANC must be held accountable for its promises to scrap historical electricity debts in disadvantaged communities. These pledges were made publicly, yet we see no progress or transparency.
Eskom and the government must begin to engage directly with communities. Consultation should not be an afterthought but a cornerstone of policy implementation. Without it, public trust will continue to erode.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Unacceptable Eskom hikes
Models such as flat-rate systems should be considered
South Africans are buckling under the pressure of rising electricity tariffs amid high unemployment and a rising cost of living. It is unacceptable that Eskom continues to implement tariff increases without proper consultation with the communities that are most affected.
While the issue of illegal electricity connections must be addressed, we cannot ignore the socioeconomic realities that fuel them. Many people are willing to pay for electricity, but they are asking for fairness. Alternative models such as flat-rate systems should be considered, especially in areas where households simply cannot afford fluctuating tariffs.
In addition, the ANC must be held accountable for its promises to scrap historical electricity debts in disadvantaged communities. These pledges were made publicly, yet we see no progress or transparency.
Eskom and the government must begin to engage directly with communities. Consultation should not be an afterthought but a cornerstone of policy implementation. Without it, public trust will continue to erode.
Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Average Eskom hike is 12% but some customers will be harder hit
Solar power set to cost farmers even more on top of Eskom hikes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LUNGILE MASHELE: Why we need a new economic model
Solar power set to cost farmers even more on top of Eskom hikes
Average Eskom hike is 12% but some customers will be harder hit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.