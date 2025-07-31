Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA will pay the price

Ramaphosa is doubling down on all domestic and foreign policy issues Trump considers problematic

31 July 2025 - 14:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

I refer to Terry Crawford-Browne’s letter (“SA a shining example”, July 20), in which he calls me “deluded” for suggesting “SA is collapsing” (“ANC is SA’s greatest threat”, July 17).   

Recent SA history includes three eras: the pre-1994 apartheid “pariah” state; the Mandela-Mbeki era between 1994 and 2008, when SA was a middle power that punched above its weight as a trendsetter in multilateral forums, developing policies such as the Responsibility to Protect (R2P); and the Zuma-Ramaphosa era that began in 2010.

With the later came corruption on an industrial scale through state capture and President Cyril Ramaphosa continuing to appoint corrupt cadres to cabinet posts, thereby earning a scathing rebuke from former chief justice Raymond Zondo. The collapse is all too evident — a faltering economy, crumbling infrastructure as in Johannesburg, dysfunctional municipalities, lack of service delivery. Despite frequent power and water cuts, South Africans must pay increasingly higher prices for these basic utilities. 

Gone is our diplomatic reputation, as the ANC’s foreign policy, which Frans Cronjé describes as making no economic sense, leads us to today, August 1, and the imposition by the US of 30%-40% punitive tariffs. SA no longer champions human rights, has ditched R2P, and the priority is seemingly alignment with tyrannical regimes. In 2023 the Butcher of Tehran, Ebrahim Raisi, was a guest. Brics membership damages SA, though it inflates ANC comrades’ folie de grandeur.    

Crawford-Browne asks whether should we grovel to Donald Trump. The leaders of the UK, Indonesia and EU are. Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte calls Trump “Daddy”. The reality is that Trump practices coercive diplomacy. Should SA, rendered powerless by decades of ANC misrule, stand up to him or try to make amends?

Ramaphosa is doubling down on all the domestic and foreign policy issues that Trump considers problematic. South Africans will pay the price.    

François Theron
Pretoria 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
THONESHAN NAIDOO: Removing medical tax credits ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Adcock’s R75 déjà vu
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Here we are, at the end of a limb
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BERNARD SWANEPOEL AND PRASHAEN REDDY: ...
Opinion
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A matter of credibility
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Israel in breach of global law

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Focus needed amid choppy waters

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Level the tariff playing field

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tariff talks smokescreen

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unacceptable Eskom hikes

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.