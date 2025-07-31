Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI could trigger mass emigration

National Health Insurance risks breaking the system that funds it

31 July 2025 - 14:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Thoneshan Naidoo’s analysis of the dangers posed by the removal of medical tax credits under National Health Insurance (NHI) is a welcome and necessary intervention (“Removing medical tax credits a hidden blow to working families”, July 30).

The proposed removal will indeed make private healthcare unaffordable for hundreds of thousands of working families. But the danger doesn’t stop there. If the NHI is implemented in its current form it will eliminate meaningful access to private insurance and services. Then, many of the 8.8-million South Africans currently using private healthcare might simply emigrate. That outcome would be catastrophic.

This group disproportionately comprises medium- to high-income earners who contribute most of SA’s personal income tax, the largest source of government revenue. If even a small fraction of these taxpayers leave the country, it will hollow out the state’s fiscal base while public finances are already under immense pressure.

In trying to deliver universal healthcare by force, the NHI risks breaking the very system that funds it. But there is a better path. The SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has drafted concept legislation — the Better Health Bill — which offers a high-quality, cost-effective and financially sustainable alternative. It retains choice, supports public and private providers, and protects access for the most vulnerable.

I encourage readers to review and endorse the bill, which is accessible from the IRR website. SA needs health reform — but it must be reform that works.

Dr John Endres
CEO, SA Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
THONESHAN NAIDOO: Removing medical tax credits ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Adcock’s R75 déjà vu
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Here we are, at the end of a limb
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BERNARD SWANEPOEL AND PRASHAEN REDDY: ...
Opinion
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A matter of credibility
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Israel in breach of global law

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA will pay the price

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Focus needed amid choppy waters

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Market creation myth

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.