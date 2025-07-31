Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Market creation myth

Businesses — not governments — find and develop trade, contrary to what the ANC thinks

31 July 2025 - 13:57
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Hajra Omarjee’s article on government’s “contingency plan” in the event of the US raising a 30% tariff wall on SA exports refers (“Plan B to avert tariff crisis targets alternative markets and tax incentives”, July 31).

Governments don’t create markets — it’s businesses that find and develop trade relationships. In their small minds government officials are arrogant enough to believe they can create markets, but they can’t. This is true locally and internationally.

On the other hand, there are things governments can do to facilitate trade, or make it more difficult, or even prohibit trade entirely (such as the ban on scrap metal exports). In SA’s case the ANC has made it extremely difficult for businesses to trade with the US.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Plan B to avert tariff crisis targets alternative markets and tax incentives

Two-pronged contingency plan in place as the US’s August 1 deadline for 30% duties on trade from SA approaches
National
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
THONESHAN NAIDOO: Removing medical tax credits ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Adcock’s R75 déjà vu
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Here we are, at the end of a limb
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BERNARD SWANEPOEL AND PRASHAEN REDDY: ...
Opinion
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A matter of credibility
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Plan B to avert tariff crisis targets alternative markets and tax incentives

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.