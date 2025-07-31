Governments don’t create markets — it’s businesses that find and develop trade relationships. In their small minds government officials are arrogant enough to believe they can create markets, but they can’t. This is true locally and internationally.
On the other hand, there are things governments can do to facilitate trade, or make it more difficult, or even prohibit trade entirely (such as the ban on scrap metal exports). In SA’s case the ANC has made it extremely difficult for businesses to trade with the US.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Market creation myth
Businesses — not governments — find and develop trade, contrary to what the ANC thinks
Hajra Omarjee’s article on government’s “contingency plan” in the event of the US raising a 30% tariff wall on SA exports refers (“Plan B to avert tariff crisis targets alternative markets and tax incentives”, July 31).
Governments don’t create markets — it’s businesses that find and develop trade relationships. In their small minds government officials are arrogant enough to believe they can create markets, but they can’t. This is true locally and internationally.
On the other hand, there are things governments can do to facilitate trade, or make it more difficult, or even prohibit trade entirely (such as the ban on scrap metal exports). In SA’s case the ANC has made it extremely difficult for businesses to trade with the US.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Plan B to avert tariff crisis targets alternative markets and tax incentives
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Plan B to avert tariff crisis targets alternative markets and tax incentives
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.