LETTER: Israel is a democracy

A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Ismail Lagardien admits to being “befuddled” about why Germany and many other countries support Israel (“Why Germany gives Israel unconditional support”, July 23). Having “racked his brain” he comes up with the explanation that Germany feels guilty having slaughtered 6-million Jews, and that there is something within the German psych that is predisposed to war and makes them cheer on Israel’s bombing of Gaza as “compensatory violence”.
If this is the extent of his analysis one shudders to think what he has contributed to the World Bank, the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance and the National Planning Commission, all of which he proudly cites as having benefited from his wisdom.
There is a far simpler explanation. Israel, for all its obvious defects, is the only Middle Eastern country that is a democracy, and thus shares a fundamental set of values with fellow Western democracies, which values are rejected by all the Islamic states surrounding Israel.
This is not a matter of opinion, influenced by which side you support in the present conflict. Independent bodies such as Freedom House and the Economist Intelligence Unit rate every country in the world based on free elections, free press, human rights (including women’s rights), an independent judiciary, and so on.
Israel is rated “free” at 77%. Every one of its neighbouring countries is rated “not free” and gets 1%-43%. Accepting this fact does not mean one condones what Israel is doing in response to Hamas’s brutality. Democracies can also do bad things. But it does answer the question Lagardien struggled with.
Democratic countries feel a connection with and support a fellow democratic state, surrounded by repressive, totalitarian, and often brutal regimes. It’s a matter of shared values and a regard for the democratic way of life.
Jonathan Schrire Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Israel is a democracy
All Islamic states in the Middle East reject Western values
Ismail Lagardien admits to being “befuddled” about why Germany and many other countries support Israel (“Why Germany gives Israel unconditional support”, July 23). Having “racked his brain” he comes up with the explanation that Germany feels guilty having slaughtered 6-million Jews, and that there is something within the German psych that is predisposed to war and makes them cheer on Israel’s bombing of Gaza as “compensatory violence”.
If this is the extent of his analysis one shudders to think what he has contributed to the World Bank, the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance and the National Planning Commission, all of which he proudly cites as having benefited from his wisdom.
There is a far simpler explanation. Israel, for all its obvious defects, is the only Middle Eastern country that is a democracy, and thus shares a fundamental set of values with fellow Western democracies, which values are rejected by all the Islamic states surrounding Israel.
This is not a matter of opinion, influenced by which side you support in the present conflict. Independent bodies such as Freedom House and the Economist Intelligence Unit rate every country in the world based on free elections, free press, human rights (including women’s rights), an independent judiciary, and so on.
Israel is rated “free” at 77%. Every one of its neighbouring countries is rated “not free” and gets 1%-43%. Accepting this fact does not mean one condones what Israel is doing in response to Hamas’s brutality. Democracies can also do bad things. But it does answer the question Lagardien struggled with.
Democratic countries feel a connection with and support a fellow democratic state, surrounded by repressive, totalitarian, and often brutal regimes. It’s a matter of shared values and a regard for the democratic way of life.
Jonathan Schrire
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Israel in breach of global law
LETTER: Palestinians’ futile terrorism
LETTER: US cannot be trusted
Britain will ‘recognise Palestinian state unless Israel ends Gaza suffering’
Israel eases aid restrictions as Gaza hunger crisis worsens
CARTOON: Israel’s impunity tested
Gaza aid workers suffer hunger and exhaustion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Israel in breach of global law
Britain will ‘recognise Palestinian state unless Israel ends Gaza suffering’
Israel eases aid restrictions as Gaza hunger crisis worsens
JOHN ENDRES: SA won’t win big with the US by playing it safe
Israel starts daily pause in Gaza fighting to allow food air drops, convoys
LETTER: Palestinians’ futile terrorism
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.