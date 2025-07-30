Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel is a democracy

All Islamic states in the Middle East reject Western values

30 July 2025 - 16:10
A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Ismail Lagardien admits to being “befuddled” about why Germany and many other countries support Israel (“Why Germany gives Israel unconditional support”, July 23). Having “racked his brain” he comes up with the explanation that Germany feels guilty having slaughtered 6-million Jews, and that there is something within the German psych that is predisposed to war and makes them cheer on Israel’s bombing of Gaza as “compensatory violence”.

If this is the extent of his analysis one shudders to think what he has contributed to the World Bank, the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance and the National Planning Commission, all of which he proudly cites as having benefited from his wisdom.

There is a far simpler explanation. Israel, for all its obvious defects, is the only Middle Eastern country that is a democracy, and thus shares a fundamental set of values with fellow Western democracies, which values are rejected by all the Islamic states surrounding Israel.

This is not a matter of opinion, influenced by which side you support in the present conflict. Independent bodies such as Freedom House and the Economist Intelligence Unit rate every country in the world based on free elections, free press, human rights (including women’s rights), an independent judiciary, and so on.

Israel is rated “free” at 77%. Every one of its neighbouring countries is rated “not free” and gets 1%-43%. Accepting this fact does not mean one condones what Israel is doing in response to Hamas’s brutality. Democracies can also do bad things. But it does answer the question Lagardien struggled with.

Democratic countries feel a connection with and support a fellow democratic state, surrounded by repressive, totalitarian, and often brutal regimes. It’s a matter of shared values and a regard for the democratic way of life.

Jonathan Schrire
Via email

