LETTER: ANC is focusing on local polls

The party is showing sudden and remarkable eagerness to fix SA’s metros

30 July 2025 - 16:15
Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG
English writer Samuel Johnson wrote more than 300 years ago: “When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.”

The ANC, no doubt with an eye on the 2026/27 municipal elections, is showing sudden and remarkable eagerness to fix SA’s metros.

You reported that Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso was impressed with the approach taken by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa to rectify failing municipalities (“Velenkosini Hlabisa to meet municipalities over chaotic service delivery,” July 28).

The major party in the government of national unity’s mind does indeed seem to be concentrating. In a welcome, even startling, move, the National Treasury had dangled a R54bn carrot in front of the metros if they ring fence water, waste and electricity services in “professionally run utilities”.

Dare we conclude that “professional” here is shorthand for  ethics and competence — qualities sorely lacking in the government but ubiquitous in the business sector, which cannot rely on government bailouts?

In the foreseeable future the only way to harness these qualities is surely to privatise, and do so without indulging in corrupt or inflated contracts. It appears that we are seeing the wonder of  democracy — also known as fear of the voters — at work.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

