Credibility doesn’t come out of nowhere; to have credible political and economic leaders they first have to be capable.
I would hazard a guess that 90% of South Africans realise the ANC is lots of things — corrupt, dishonest, self-serving — but the capacity to do anything constructive is not one of them.
This has been 30 years in the making. Our biggest trading partners believe our government is worse than incapable, so unless there is a change of political leadership, a lack of credibility is entrenched within and outside SA.
As far as the government of national unity is concerned, its only real benefit is to prevent an ANC-MK-EFF coalition taking control. Unfortunately, a coalition of rogues is probably inevitable — after all, 60% of the electorate voted for them.
If you think SA’s credibility is bad now, wait until that wrecking ball gets going.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: A matter of competence
ANC has shown itself incapable of doing anything constructive
Peter Attard Montalto’s most recent column refers (“A matter of credibility”, July 30).
Credibility doesn’t come out of nowhere; to have credible political and economic leaders they first have to be capable.
I would hazard a guess that 90% of South Africans realise the ANC is lots of things — corrupt, dishonest, self-serving — but the capacity to do anything constructive is not one of them.
This has been 30 years in the making. Our biggest trading partners believe our government is worse than incapable, so unless there is a change of political leadership, a lack of credibility is entrenched within and outside SA.
As far as the government of national unity is concerned, its only real benefit is to prevent an ANC-MK-EFF coalition taking control. Unfortunately, a coalition of rogues is probably inevitable — after all, 60% of the electorate voted for them.
If you think SA’s credibility is bad now, wait until that wrecking ball gets going.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A matter of credibility
TOM EATON: The people want movement towards good government
IMF warns loss of central bank independence could trigger instability
KZN judge faces tribunal over 12-year delay in judgment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.