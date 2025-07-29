Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel in breach of global law

Analysis concludes Israel is deliberately inflicting harm to, and killing, Palestinians

29 July 2025 - 15:21
An Israeli soldier stands on a tank near Majdal Shams, Gaza. Picture: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV
Sydney Kaye’s stream of letters defending everything Israel does without any reference to the torrent of information about conditions in Gaza and the West Bank is getting more than a little tiresome, and I am forced to query his basic humanity (“Palestinians’ futile terrorism”, July 27).

I refer him and your readers to the latest report, just released, by Israel-based Physicians for Human Rights, which after providing expensive analysis comes to the “unavoidable conclusion” that Israel is breaching Article II of the Geneva Convention on genocide.

It concludes that Israel is deliberately inflicting harm to, and killing, Palestinians to destroy the intended life conditions in whole or part of the population in Gaza, and is in flagrant breach of international law, let alone basic standards of morality.

Roger Southall
Cape Town

Starmer recalls cabinet to discuss ‘revolting’ humanitarian crisis in Gaza

British PM discussed Israel/Hamas ceasefire with US President Donald Trump in Scotland on Monday
World
2 hours ago

Israel eases aid restrictions as Gaza hunger crisis worsens

More aid needed to tackle famine-like conditions in Gaza, says World Food Programme
World
22 hours ago

Israel starts daily pause in Gaza fighting to allow food air drops, convoys

The 10-hour daily hiatus follows intense international criticism over mass hunger and deaths in Gaza
World
1 day ago
