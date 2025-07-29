Opinion / Letters

LETTER: High cost of middlemen

Intermediaries are paid in almost all supply contracts with government departments and state-owned enterprises

29 July 2025 - 15:45
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM
Picture: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM

The deadline for the imposition of US tariffs on various SA goods is now just hours away. While the additional cost of products related thereto will ultimately be borne by the people of the US, the potential cost to various industries in SA arising from an inevitable reduction of SA exports will be serious, at least in the short term before alternative markets are established .

However, we already have serious and material self-imposed “tariffs” in SA that cost the SA economy millions of rand annually. The self-imposed “tariffs” I refer to are the costs arising from having to pay middlemen in virtually every supply contract with government departments and state-owned enterprises.

My small business is registered with the Central Supplier Database and every day I receive requests for quotes (RFQs) for products and services totally unrelated to our business. The blatant encouragement for middlemen in these RFQs is epitomised in the note that accompanied an RFQ received this week.

It stated: “This is an open request which does not require you as a service provider to be in the scope/expertise of the product requested. Rather you can find a supplier for the particular product and provide us with a quotation of your company pricing”.

The middlemen clearly provide absolutely no economic value to the product or service. This is just an invitation to increase costs without any benefit to the economy whatsoever, while every one of us bears the brunt.

Derek Pryce
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

US, China begin fresh talks on tariff truce extension

China facing August 12 deadline to reach a tariff deal with President Donald Trump’s administration
World
1 day ago

US and EU strike a trade pact to avert high tariffs

The baseline 15% tariff will be seen by many in Europe as a poor outcome compared with the initial goal of a zero-for-zero tariff deal
World
1 day ago

CARTOON: Countdown to tariff bomb

Tuesday, July 29 2025
Opinion
11 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: US trade deal falls short of EU ambitions

While the 15% tariff should ensure Europe avoids recession, it will likely keep its economy in the doldrums
World
22 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: No place for soccer-style theatrics ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Shenzhen is coming for SA’s car ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KEVIN ALLAN: Municipal debt crisis has grown from ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Pretoria set to follow the EU on ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Treasury’s surgical strike ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Israel in breach of global law

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US no example to follow

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Focus needed amid choppy waters

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Level the tariff playing field

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.