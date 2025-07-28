Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US unlikely to pass SA bill

SA is the US’s biggest trading partner in Africa and there are about 60 US firms operating here

28 July 2025 - 17:22
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Thando Maeko’s article refers (“US ramps up moves to sanction SA over foreign policy”, July 23).

The US legislation in question was drafted by a Republican representative from the deep red state of Texas before passing through committees in the House of Representatives. This is an endeavour by the congressman concerned to be viewed favourably by US President Donald Trump.

The bill is unlikely to be passed by the full house of the US Congress. SA is America’s biggest trading partner in Africa and there are about 60 US companies that operate in SA.

Critically, this bill need a two-thirds majority to be adopted by Congress. Even Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” needed a tiebreaking vote by vice-president JD Vance to be adopted.

Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

