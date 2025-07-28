Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US no example to follow

SA should not placate Washington over tariffs

28 July 2025 - 17:01
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Nicholas Wood-Smith’s letter refers (“SA should appease the US”, July 10).

Suspend habeas corpus? Detention without trial? Hush up the president’s relationship with a notorious paedophile and Mossad asset?

Suspend the right to free speech? Create prisons that break all norms of human rights? Use war outside its borders to beef up its economy and give impetus to the bankers that fund these wars?

Which same bankers buy every congressman and senator bar a few? Finance the genocide in Gaza?

Give me a break!

Eulalie Spamer
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

US diplomats want to know if Trump’s SA refugee programme is for whites only

Top official at US embassy in SA has asked for clarification on the contentious US policy
National
12 hours ago

Oil firmer amid optimism around US-EU deal

Concern that higher levies could hurt economic activity and limit fuel demand fade after US and EU clinch deal
Markets
13 hours ago

Softer dollar supports gold’s recovery

US-EU agreement eases transatlantic trade tension but weighs on the metal, though weaker greenback provides a floor for prices
Markets
13 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Shenzhen is coming for SA’s car ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: No place for soccer-style theatrics ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Workplace training unfit for purpose, ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
KEVIN ALLAN: Municipal debt crisis has grown from ...
Opinion
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Treasury’s surgical strike ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Pandor not at fault

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI will end up like the Setas

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Russian war equals business

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.