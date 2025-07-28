Suspend habeas corpus? Detention without trial? Hush up the president’s relationship with a notorious paedophile and Mossad asset?
Suspend the right to free speech? Create prisons that break all norms of human rights? Use war outside its borders to beef up its economy and give impetus to the bankers that fund these wars?
Which same bankers buy every congressman and senator bar a few? Finance the genocide in Gaza?
Give me a break!
Eulalie Spamer Via email
LETTER: US no example to follow
SA should not placate Washington over tariffs
Nicholas Wood-Smith's letter refers ("SA should appease the US", July 10).
