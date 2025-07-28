Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cape of good hope

The Western Cape under DA control is an island of good governance in a sea of ANC graft, theft and incompetence

28 July 2025 - 17:43
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

In 2009 the Western Cape came under DA control. Since then the province has become an island of good governance surrounded by a deepening sea of ANC corruption, theft and rank incompetence.

Many of us lucky enough to live in the Cape wonder sometimes whether it is sustainable, or whether the Western Cape will eventually be overwhelmed by the rising tide of failure that has enveloped the rest of the country.

We take courage from the miracle that over the past 16 years Cape Town municipality has consistently been the only SA city that receives a clean report from the auditor-general. We have so far resisted the rot, but can it continue?  

Maybe I am hopelessly optimistic, but I see the participation of the DA in the coalition government of national unity as a sign of hope. Instead of the Cape being infected by the disease carried by the comrades in Pretoria, we may in fact be exporting the medication of morality and good governance to them.

Now that would be a gleam of hope in the darkness!

Jonathan Schrire
Kenilworth

