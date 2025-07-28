In 2009 the Western Cape came under DA control. Since then the province has become an island of good governance surrounded by a deepening sea of ANC corruption, theft and rank incompetence.
Many of us lucky enough to live in the Cape wonder sometimes whether it is sustainable, or whether the Western Cape will eventually be overwhelmed by the rising tide of failure that has enveloped the rest of the country.
We take courage from the miracle that over the past 16 years Cape Town municipality has consistently been the only SA city that receives a clean report from the auditor-general. We have so far resisted the rot, but can it continue?
Maybe I am hopelessly optimistic, but I see the participation of the DA in the coalition government of national unity as a sign of hope. Instead of the Cape being infected by the disease carried by the comrades in Pretoria, we may in fact be exporting the medication of morality and good governance to them.
Now that would be a gleam of hope in the darkness!
Jonathan Schrire Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Cape of good hope
The Western Cape under DA control is an island of good governance in a sea of ANC graft, theft and incompetence
In 2009 the Western Cape came under DA control. Since then the province has become an island of good governance surrounded by a deepening sea of ANC corruption, theft and rank incompetence.
Many of us lucky enough to live in the Cape wonder sometimes whether it is sustainable, or whether the Western Cape will eventually be overwhelmed by the rising tide of failure that has enveloped the rest of the country.
We take courage from the miracle that over the past 16 years Cape Town municipality has consistently been the only SA city that receives a clean report from the auditor-general. We have so far resisted the rot, but can it continue?
Maybe I am hopelessly optimistic, but I see the participation of the DA in the coalition government of national unity as a sign of hope. Instead of the Cape being infected by the disease carried by the comrades in Pretoria, we may in fact be exporting the medication of morality and good governance to them.
Now that would be a gleam of hope in the darkness!
Jonathan Schrire
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PA’s suspended Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC
Emma Powell quits as DA’s international relations spokesperson
Cutting the cabinet: ActionSA’s plan to save on executive costs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gauteng on drive to claw back mountain of debt — including from staff
MK party ‘ready and able to fix Joburg’
Western Cape seeks closer ties with private healthcare sector
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.