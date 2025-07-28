Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC doesn’t want a deal with Trump

Tariffs will mean economic hardship in SA on a level most have not yet seen

28 July 2025 - 17:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MISHA JORDAAN
While I can feel Francois Theron’s frustration over the ANC’s lack of urgency in trade negotiations with the US before the August 1 deadline, the possibility exists that the ANC doesn’t actually want a deal to be done (“Sinking SA no crisis,” July 24).

Locally, it would in effect mean the end of BEE legislation, with all its possibilities for corruption, and internationally SA would have to change its stance on the Palestinian question. In any case, SA is the “s” in Brics, which is moving away from the US and in the process of forming an alternative global trading arrangement.

This situation has gone too far to be reversed. The African Growth and Opportunity Act is already a dead letter. Thirty percent tariffs may come on top of a 10% surcharge for Brics membership. There will be economic hardship in SA on a level most have not yet seen.

In the case of our motor industry I fear President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed to take one for the Brics team. In any case, Chinese imports are already taking over the local market and maybe local assembly will take place to improve the optics.

The world is rapidly dividing itself into opposing blocs, between which trade will be reduced to practically zero.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

Raymond Zondo furious with president about questionable ministers

‘It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted,’” Zondo said
National
9 hours ago

Emma Powell quits as DA’s international relations spokesperson

Powell says that as a woman in politics, she understands the cost of standing up to bullies
National
5 hours ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Let’s not forget: the ANC’s graft murk goes all the way back to the arms deal

Andrew Feinstein chose to leave the party after having been ‘compelled to choose between truth and lies’
Opinion
16 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC buries its head as Gauteng crumbles

The dire neglect of infrastructure by successive governments in large metros has led to a near collapse of crucial services
Opinion
3 days ago

DA’s Whitfield broke the rules and I did not, Mchunu says in defending Ramaphosa

Police minister Senzo Mchunu told the Constitutional Court that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not doing him favours by not firing him
National
4 days ago
