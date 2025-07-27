LETTER: Russian war equals business

Crude oil tanker SCF Surgut, owned by Russia's leading tanker group Sovcomflot, transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. File photo: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK
The first Victoria Cross, Britain’s highest award for gallantry, was awarded in the Crimean War to Ulsterman Charles Lucas in 1854 during the naval bombardment of Bomarsund on the Aland Islands, which are situated in the northern Baltic Sea, a long way from Crimea. The Anglo-French Baltic expedition was the almost forgotten second front against Russia during that war.
It is perhaps not surprising that as Nato loses the war in Ukraine, though not without huge amounts of damage and loss of life, US Gen Chris Donahue should announce that Nato is capable of “taking down” Kaliningrad, that “suppurating” Russian boil on Europe’s forehead.
Donahue is a rising star rather than just another gung-ho commander who occasionally goes “off -piste”. He was the last US soldier out of Kabul, spearheaded military assistance to the Ukrainian army from Wiesbaden, and has studied at Harvard.
The Baltic has been simmering nicely since the Nord Stream pipelines explosion in 2022, with accusations of cable cutting and the harassment of Russian tankers. Kaliningrad is strategically placed between anti-Russian Poland to the south and Lithuania to the east.
The EU has started to belatedly rearm, using €800bn in loans, seeing this as the only way to revive its moribund economies. France, Britain and Germany therefore don’t want the Russian war to end, which will have support from the Washington institutes and think-tanks if it increases arms sales rather than American body bags.
When the history of these events is digested by future historians they will agree that by now World War 3 was already under way.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
