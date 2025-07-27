Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Russian war equals business

EU has started to rearm, seeing this as the only way to revive its moribund economies

27 July 2025 - 13:54
Crude oil tanker SCF Surgut, owned by Russia's leading tanker group Sovcomflot, transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. File photo: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK
The first Victoria Cross, Britain’s highest award for gallantry, was awarded in the Crimean War to Ulsterman Charles Lucas in 1854 during the naval bombardment of Bomarsund on the Aland Islands, which are situated in the northern Baltic Sea, a long way from Crimea. The Anglo-French Baltic expedition was the almost forgotten second front against Russia during that war.

It is perhaps not surprising that as Nato loses the war in Ukraine, though not without huge amounts of damage and loss of life, US Gen Chris Donahue should announce that Nato is capable of “taking down” Kaliningrad, that “suppurating” Russian boil on Europe’s forehead.

Donahue is a rising star rather than just another gung-ho commander who occasionally goes “off -piste”. He was the last US soldier out of Kabul, spearheaded military assistance to the Ukrainian army from Wiesbaden, and has studied at Harvard. 

The Baltic has been simmering nicely since the Nord Stream pipelines explosion in 2022, with accusations of cable cutting and the harassment of Russian tankers. Kaliningrad is strategically placed between anti-Russian Poland to the south and Lithuania to the east.

The EU has started to belatedly rearm, using €800bn in loans, seeing this as the only way to revive its moribund economies. France, Britain and Germany therefore don’t want the Russian war to end, which will have support from the Washington institutes and think-tanks if it increases arms sales rather than American body bags.

When the history of these events is digested by future historians they will agree that by now World War 3 was already under way.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

EU-China ties hit ‘inflection point’ amid tense summit

Chinese president Xi Jinping warns EU leaders to ‘make correct strategic choices’
2 days ago

World briefs: Zelensky approves bill ‘upholding independence’ of anti-corruption agencies

Kyiv jumps to action after anti-graft protests, solar growth slows in the EU, England and Wales record 20% increase in shoplifting, and more
3 days ago

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Trump’s first 180 days: Critical minerals, Africa, and a new trade doctrine

Shift to commercial diplomacy is a promising step towards integrating African nations into global economy
3 days ago

Zelensky tries to limit backlash over law curbing anti-graft agencies

First street protests of the war and rare rebukes from European allies compel Ukrainian leader to ‘hear society’
4 days ago
