LETTER: Pandor not at fault

Martin Neethling’s letter reads like a desperate tantrum from someone mourning the waning days of unquestioned Western hegemony (“Naledi Pandor did the real damage to SA”, July 23). His bitterness towards Naledi Pandor is not only misdirected, it’s embarrassingly unmoored from fact.
To blame Pandor for SA’s supposed diplomatic “tatters” is not just lazy, it’s laughable. Far from “spewing hate”, the former international relations & co-operation minister has articulated principled, courageous positions on global justice, colonialism and apartheid — positions that irritate those still nostalgic for Cold War allegiances or who think “progressive” is a dirty word.
For example, her stance on Palestine echoes the moral clarity with which SA once denounced apartheid, which incidentally many in Neethling’s ideological camp once defended.
It’s also rich for him to moan about SA’s deteriorating relations with the West, as though moral independence is something to be ashamed of. The US and its allies, who showered support on apartheid well into the 1980s, do not get to dictate our foreign policy priorities. Pandor rightly refused to treat Washington or Tel Aviv as sacred cows. That is not “hate,” it is dignity.
Under her stewardship the international relations department was not “gutted” — it was decolonised. SA stood tall at The Hague, took bold positions at the UN, and challenged global hypocrisy. That is not damage, it is showing leadership.
Neethling is free to pine for the days when SA diplomats grovelled for aid in exchange for silence. But don’t mistake his Cold War cosplay for credible critique. Pandor’s “refined” voice isn’t a mask for extremism. It is the sound of conscience, and it rings louder than any of Neethling’s worn-out talking points.
Andile Songezo Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Pandor not at fault
To blame former minister for SA’s supposed diplomatic ‘tatters’ is not just lazy, it’s laughable
Martin Neethling’s letter reads like a desperate tantrum from someone mourning the waning days of unquestioned Western hegemony (“Naledi Pandor did the real damage to SA”, July 23). His bitterness towards Naledi Pandor is not only misdirected, it’s embarrassingly unmoored from fact.
To blame Pandor for SA’s supposed diplomatic “tatters” is not just lazy, it’s laughable. Far from “spewing hate”, the former international relations & co-operation minister has articulated principled, courageous positions on global justice, colonialism and apartheid — positions that irritate those still nostalgic for Cold War allegiances or who think “progressive” is a dirty word.
For example, her stance on Palestine echoes the moral clarity with which SA once denounced apartheid, which incidentally many in Neethling’s ideological camp once defended.
It’s also rich for him to moan about SA’s deteriorating relations with the West, as though moral independence is something to be ashamed of. The US and its allies, who showered support on apartheid well into the 1980s, do not get to dictate our foreign policy priorities. Pandor rightly refused to treat Washington or Tel Aviv as sacred cows. That is not “hate,” it is dignity.
Under her stewardship the international relations department was not “gutted” — it was decolonised. SA stood tall at The Hague, took bold positions at the UN, and challenged global hypocrisy. That is not damage, it is showing leadership.
Neethling is free to pine for the days when SA diplomats grovelled for aid in exchange for silence. But don’t mistake his Cold War cosplay for credible critique. Pandor’s “refined” voice isn’t a mask for extremism. It is the sound of conscience, and it rings louder than any of Neethling’s worn-out talking points.
Andile Songezo
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Naledi Pandor did the real damage to SA
LETTER: Ramaphosa puts Brics ahead of country
LETTER: SA to blame for US tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: NHI will end up like the Setas
LETTER: Russian war equals business
LETTER: Township densification
LETTER: Policyholders bear brunt
LETTER: Sinking SA no crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.