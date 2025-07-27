Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pandor not at fault

To blame former minister for SA’s supposed diplomatic ‘tatters’ is not just lazy, it’s laughable

27 July 2025 - 14:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Naledi Pandor. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Naledi Pandor. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Martin Neethling’s letter reads like a desperate tantrum from someone mourning the waning days of unquestioned Western hegemony (“Naledi Pandor did the real damage to SA”, July 23). His bitterness towards Naledi Pandor is not only misdirected, it’s embarrassingly unmoored from fact.

To blame Pandor for SA’s supposed diplomatic “tatters” is not just lazy, it’s laughable. Far from “spewing hate”, the former international relations & co-operation minister has articulated principled, courageous positions on global justice, colonialism and apartheid — positions that irritate those still nostalgic for Cold War allegiances or who think “progressive” is a dirty word.

For example, her stance on Palestine echoes the moral clarity with which SA once denounced apartheid, which incidentally many in Neethling’s ideological camp once defended.

It’s also rich for him to moan about SA’s deteriorating relations with the West, as though moral independence is something to be ashamed of. The US and its allies, who showered support on apartheid well into the 1980s, do not get to dictate our foreign policy priorities. Pandor rightly refused to treat Washington or Tel Aviv as sacred cows. That is not “hate,” it is dignity.

Under her stewardship the international relations department was not “gutted” — it was decolonised. SA stood tall at The Hague, took bold positions at the UN, and challenged global hypocrisy. That is not damage, it is showing leadership.

Neethling is free to pine for the days when SA diplomats grovelled for aid in exchange for silence. But don’t mistake his Cold War cosplay for credible critique. Pandor’s “refined” voice isn’t a mask for extremism. It is the sound of conscience, and it rings louder than any of Neethling’s worn-out talking points.

Andile Songezo
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Naledi Pandor did the real damage to SA

This is why the department is gutted and its diplomatic work in the West in tatters
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa puts Brics ahead of country

President dismisses Washington’s demands for normalising relations while aligning with anti-Americanism
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: SA to blame for US tariffs

Worsening ties are a direct result of our elected political class
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Shenzhen is coming for SA’s car ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Workplace training unfit for purpose, ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC buries its head as Gauteng ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BRIEFING ROOM: A firing, a budget, a rally and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: The voodoo system of accounting for ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: NHI will end up like the Setas

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Russian war equals business

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Township densification

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Policyholders bear brunt

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sinking SA no crisis

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.