Smoke rises as displaced Palestinian walk with their belongings in the aftermath of an Israeli military operation in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, July 22 2025. Picture: Reuters/Hatem Khaled
Ismail Lagardien writes that “there really is no moral equivalence between Israel’s military drive to expand its lebensraum, and Palestinians’ fight back to preserve their homes and communities.” (“Why Germany gives Israel unconditional support”, July 23).
I would rather say: “Yet there really is no moral equivalence between Israel’s war to defend itself after years’ of stomaching persistent terrorism which culminated in an orgy of Jew hate and slaughter, and Palestinians’ 80 years of futile terrorism which directly resulted in the self-destruction of their homes and communities”.
Characterising the murder, torture and rape that took place on Israeli territory on October 7 2023, stealing aid money at the expense of the people for tunnel building, and the downright thuggery of abductions, as “fighting back” says a lot about the writer.
Sydney Kaye Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Palestinians’ futile terrorism
Characterising the thuggery of abductions as ‘fighting back’ says a lot about Ismail Lagardien
Ismail Lagardien writes that “there really is no moral equivalence between Israel’s military drive to expand its lebensraum, and Palestinians’ fight back to preserve their homes and communities.” (“Why Germany gives Israel unconditional support”, July 23).
I would rather say: “Yet there really is no moral equivalence between Israel’s war to defend itself after years’ of stomaching persistent terrorism which culminated in an orgy of Jew hate and slaughter, and Palestinians’ 80 years of futile terrorism which directly resulted in the self-destruction of their homes and communities”.
Characterising the murder, torture and rape that took place on Israeli territory on October 7 2023, stealing aid money at the expense of the people for tunnel building, and the downright thuggery of abductions, as “fighting back” says a lot about the writer.
Sydney Kaye
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: NHI will end up like the Setas
LETTER: Township densification
LETTER: Policyholders bear brunt
LETTER: Sinking SA no crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Starmer calls urgent talks with France, Germany over Gaza ‘humanitarian ...
Israel and US recall teams from Gaza truce talks as Hamas ‘not showing good ...
Donald Trump goes to Scotland for golf and talks with Keir Starmer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.