Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Palestinians’ futile terrorism

Characterising the thuggery of abductions as ‘fighting back’ says a lot about Ismail Lagardien

27 July 2025 - 14:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises as displaced Palestinian walk with their belongings in the aftermath of an Israeli military operation in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, July 22 2025. Picture: Reuters/Hatem Khaled
Smoke rises as displaced Palestinian walk with their belongings in the aftermath of an Israeli military operation in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, July 22 2025. Picture: Reuters/Hatem Khaled

Ismail Lagardien writes that “there really is no moral equivalence between Israel’s military drive to expand its lebensraum, and Palestinians’ fight back to preserve their homes and communities.” (“Why Germany gives Israel unconditional support”, July 23).

I would rather say: “Yet there really is no moral equivalence between Israel’s war to defend itself after years’ of stomaching persistent terrorism which culminated in an orgy of Jew hate and slaughter, and Palestinians’ 80 years of futile terrorism which directly resulted in the self-destruction of their homes and communities”.

Characterising the murder, torture and rape that took place on Israeli territory on October 7 2023, stealing aid money at the expense of the people for tunnel building, and the downright thuggery of abductions, as “fighting back” says a lot about the writer.

Sydney Kaye
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: NHI will end up like the Setas

ANC has perfected the blueprint for stealing and wasting taxpayers’ money
Opinion
4 hours ago

LETTER: Township densification

Backyard structures create more affordable housing and jobs
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Policyholders bear brunt

Beware slick financial planners when taking out life insurance policy
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Sinking SA no crisis

With the deadline for US tariffs on SA imports looming, Ramaphosa sees no need for Jonas to visit country urgently
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Shenzhen is coming for SA’s car ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Workplace training unfit for purpose, ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC buries its head as Gauteng ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BRIEFING ROOM: A firing, a budget, a rally and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: The voodoo system of accounting for ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Starmer calls urgent talks with France, Germany over Gaza ‘humanitarian ...

World / Europe

Israel and US recall teams from Gaza truce talks as Hamas ‘not showing good ...

World / Middle East

Donald Trump goes to Scotland for golf and talks with Keir Starmer

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.