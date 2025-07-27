Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI will end up like the Setas

ANC has perfected the blueprint for stealing and wasting taxpayers’ money

27 July 2025 - 13:50
Patients at a clinic in Johannesburg. Picture: CORNEL VAN HEERDEN/FOTO24/GALLO IMAGES
Your editorial opinion refers (“Workplace training unfit for purpose, so end rot in Setas”, July 25).

The management (or mismanagement), incompetence and fraudulent activities at the sector education & training authorities (Setas) is what National Health Insurance (NHI) will look like after a few years — funded by taxpayers, consolidated into a single entity, filled with cadres, utterly corrupt and unable to fulfil the needs for which it was established.

The discredited Setas are a perfect example of what will happen with NHI if it is allowed to prevail in its current form. No doubt President Cyril Ramaphosa would be “surprised” when this happens.

Same thing with the Transformation Fund. All the same model. The ANC have perfected the blueprint for systematic stealing and wasting taxpayers’ money. When they are caught out they establish a commission of inquiry, packed with cadres, to waste more money and time.

Then never act on the findings (the Zondo state capture commission is a prime example). Great model for cadres, but nobody else.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

