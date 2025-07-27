The management (or mismanagement), incompetence and fraudulent activities at the sector education & training authorities (Setas) is what National Health Insurance (NHI) will look like after a few years — funded by taxpayers, consolidated into a single entity, filled with cadres, utterly corrupt and unable to fulfil the needs for which it was established.
The discredited Setas are a perfect example of what will happen with NHI if it is allowed to prevail in its current form. No doubt President Cyril Ramaphosa would be “surprised” when this happens.
Same thing with the Transformation Fund. All the same model. The ANC have perfected the blueprint for systematic stealing and wasting taxpayers’ money. When they are caught out they establish a commission of inquiry, packed with cadres, to waste more money and time.
Then never act on the findings (the Zondo state capture commission is a prime example). Great model for cadres, but nobody else.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: NHI will end up like the Setas
ANC has perfected the blueprint for stealing and wasting taxpayers’ money
Your editorial opinion refers (“Workplace training unfit for purpose, so end rot in Setas”, July 25).
The management (or mismanagement), incompetence and fraudulent activities at the sector education & training authorities (Setas) is what National Health Insurance (NHI) will look like after a few years — funded by taxpayers, consolidated into a single entity, filled with cadres, utterly corrupt and unable to fulfil the needs for which it was established.
The discredited Setas are a perfect example of what will happen with NHI if it is allowed to prevail in its current form. No doubt President Cyril Ramaphosa would be “surprised” when this happens.
Same thing with the Transformation Fund. All the same model. The ANC have perfected the blueprint for systematic stealing and wasting taxpayers’ money. When they are caught out they establish a commission of inquiry, packed with cadres, to waste more money and time.
Then never act on the findings (the Zondo state capture commission is a prime example). Great model for cadres, but nobody else.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Workplace training unfit for purpose, so end rot in Setas
Parties welcome dismissal of Nobuhle Nkabane
DA ends boycott of budget support after Nkabane firing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Workplace training unfit for purpose, so end rot in Setas
Parties welcome dismissal of Nobuhle Nkabane
DA ends boycott of budget support after Nkabane firing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.