Neva Makgetla’s most recent column was a useful reminder of the limits of passive redistribution to households and the neglect of a more developmental approach that builds the capabilities of individuals and communities (“RDP housing and the dilemmas of reconstruction”, July 22).
However, she made no mention of the secondary densification that has been happening on RDP properties as a result of homeowners and township developers building backyard structures. These range from shacks to single rooms made of bricks and mortar, and two storey blocks of six to 12 rental units.
This phenomenon is particularly apparent in well-located townships in the big cities. It is both creating a lot more affordable housing and helping to establish a large cohort of emerging developers, landlords, builders and other enterprises across the property value chain.
Ivan Turok Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Township densification
Backyard structures create more affordable housing and jobs
Neva Makgetla’s most recent column was a useful reminder of the limits of passive redistribution to households and the neglect of a more developmental approach that builds the capabilities of individuals and communities (“RDP housing and the dilemmas of reconstruction”, July 22).
However, she made no mention of the secondary densification that has been happening on RDP properties as a result of homeowners and township developers building backyard structures. These range from shacks to single rooms made of bricks and mortar, and two storey blocks of six to 12 rental units.
This phenomenon is particularly apparent in well-located townships in the big cities. It is both creating a lot more affordable housing and helping to establish a large cohort of emerging developers, landlords, builders and other enterprises across the property value chain.
Ivan Turok
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
NEVA MAKGETLA: RDP housing and the dilemmas of reconstruction
PIC to up investments in rural and township enterprises
HERMAN MASHABA: Leverage the informal retail sector to boost empowerment
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The township hustle tax temptation
How SA’s welfare algorithm is failing the poor
Pick n Pay flags spazas as market force
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NEVA MAKGETLA: RDP housing and the dilemmas of reconstruction
Is smaller better for South African retail?
PIC to up investments in rural and township enterprises
HERMAN MASHABA: Leverage the informal retail sector to boost empowerment
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The township hustle tax temptation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.