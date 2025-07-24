Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Township densification

Backyard structures create more affordable housing and jobs

24 July 2025 - 16:55
Picture: DAVID HARRISON
Picture: DAVID HARRISON

Neva Makgetla’s most recent column was a useful reminder of the limits of passive redistribution to households and the neglect of a more developmental approach that builds the capabilities of individuals and communities (“RDP housing and the dilemmas of reconstruction”, July 22).

However, she made no mention of the secondary densification that has been happening on RDP properties as a result of homeowners and township developers building backyard structures. These range from shacks to single rooms made of bricks and mortar, and two storey blocks of six to 12 rental units.

This phenomenon is particularly apparent in well-located townships in the big cities. It is both creating a lot more affordable housing and helping to establish a large cohort of emerging developers, landlords, builders and other enterprises across the property value chain. 

Ivan Turok
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

