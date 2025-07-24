I would not be surprised if the US decided to place sanctions on the ANC leaders, not only for their racism, their anti-Semitism, the slow genocide against white folk and their support for international Hamas terrorism, but also for this unwarranted bullying of Taiwan.
Dennis Hoines Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: SA under ANC is fast becoming a pariah state
US sanctions on ANC leaders would not be surprising given recent developments
Your editorial opinion (“Gambling with SA’s economy”, July 22) refers. The ANC and its leader, “Sofa Cyril” Ramaphosa, have again insulted President Donald Trump and the US by cancelling the diplomatic status of free and independent Taiwan under the instructions of a rogue nation, communist dictatorship China (“US ramps up moves to sanction SA over foreign policy”, July 23)
Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE
