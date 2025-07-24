Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA under ANC is fast becoming a pariah state

US sanctions on ANC leaders would not be surprising given recent developments

24 July 2025 - 16:37
A Taiwanese flag flaps in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Picture: ANN WANG/REUTERS
Your editorial opinion (“Gambling with SA’s economy”, July 22) refers. The ANC and its leader, “Sofa Cyril” Ramaphosa, have again insulted President Donald Trump and the US by cancelling the diplomatic status of free and independent Taiwan under the instructions of a rogue nation, communist dictatorship China (“US ramps up moves to sanction SA over foreign policy”, July 23)

I would not be surprised if the US decided to place sanctions on the ANC leaders, not only for their racism, their anti-Semitism, the slow genocide against white folk and their support for international Hamas terrorism, but also for this unwarranted bullying of Taiwan.

SA under the ANC is fast becoming a pariah state, with all that goes with it.

Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE

