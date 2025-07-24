LETTER: Racial profiling report is a farce

Your editorial opinion (“Medical schemes need to prove credibility”, July 11) refers. While the statement that the “findings must stand” unless the report is taken on review is factually correct, it does not mean we need to uncritically accept it for the farce it is.
First, the report states that the panel did not set out to “decide individual complaints” but instead to determine if there was “systemic discrimination”. However, it then says there is no basis to reject individual practitioners’ experiences of being discriminated against.
What about the optometrist who makes cash loans to clients and funds these by putting in fake medical aid claims (pocketing the difference)? Do we uncritically accept his claims of being discriminated against on the basis of race?
These practitioners are not the victims of discrimination the panel paints them out to be, but educated professionals who commit acts to benefit financially at the cost of the true victims — the millions of members of the medical aids, the majority of whom are black.
To add insult to injury, these members end up indirectly having to fund the cost of multiple senior counsel running a panel for many years of billable hours, with what seems to be a predetermined outcome in mind.
How else do you explain the conclusion that is ultimately reached, when investigations were done based on tip-offs, or on anonymised practice numbers that are flagged for unusual behaviour?
There was no evidence to suggest there was racial discrimination, and the panel rejected the obvious conclusion — that the higher instance of fraud perpetrated by black medical practitioners is due to SA’s socioeconomic conditions.
So it leaves us with a process to investigate fraud where the inputs are random, the outcomes differ on race, and the obvious reasons for those differences (confounding factors) are rejected by the panel. This is manna from heaven for those who (like the panellists) carry irrational racial prejudice.
Nishaan Desai Via email
