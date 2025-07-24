Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Policyholders bear brunt

24 July 2025 - 16:44
The JSE’s Mount Everest ascent to the 100,000 points level can be admired, albeit that only a few counters have made this possible (“JSE hits historic highs, but SA markets do not operate in isolation”, July 24).

It is sad though that a Liberty Life policyholder should at the same time receive a letter advising him, at the age of 79, that he is faced with four options — 100% increase in premiums with a 5% annual adjustment, a 350% age-related increase, a 100% reduction in cover, or a cancellation of the policy once the surrender value dries up, in an undefined manner.

This policy was taken out in August 1992, 33 years ago. What acceptable defence can well-paid actuaries give for getting it so wrong? The public is constantly being advised to prepare and cater for their old age. Admittedly, the proceeds of a life policy are for the family after death, but the algorithmic principles used will be the same for all long-term insurance.

Anyone planning to go this route must not be misled by slick financial planners or well-written advertisements. And do not expect the industry ombuds to stand on your side. The ombuds works for the industry they represent.

Chris Richards
Craighall

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

