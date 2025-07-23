LETTER: Suspensions points to crime ties

After KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s damning revelations of corruption and political interference across various spheres of government, we are now seeing a string of suspensions — including in the SA Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority (“ANC step-aside rule does not apply to Senzo Mchunu,’ says Fikile Mbalula”, July 21).
These developments signal what many South Africans have known for a long time — that criminal networks have infiltrated key institutions, undermining our democracy and putting public safety at risk. We can only hope these suspensions are not just smoke and mirrors but a genuine step towards justice, accountability and the protection of our country from mafia-style politics.
The tide is turning. The pressure is mounting. And the truth is breaking through. SA deserves better, and we must demand it.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
